If solving world hunger were as simple as swiping a black card and pressing a giant red button, the internet would probably have renamed Elon Musk "Saint Elon" by now.

Instead, a post on Reddit's "No Stupid Questions" forum reopened one of the internet's favorite debates: if billionaires have so much money, why not just end hunger?

The original poster asked, "I know the solution isn't as easy as a big red button labeled ‘Solve world hunger – COST: 100B$.' But wouldn't people like Tesla CEO Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos or other billionaires doing something like that make you like them more?"

He then added, "For me it would definitely make me love him and want to buy a Tesla."

It was less an economic thesis and more the kind of late-night question that bounces around millions of minds whenever another billionaire net-worth graphic lands online. Still, the thread quickly turned into a surprisingly serious debate about wealth, logistics, politics, and whether humanity's biggest problems can actually be solved with giant checks.

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The Internet Quickly Pointed Out One Big Problem

Many commenters pushed back on the idea that world hunger is a one-time purchase.

One user said, "Corruption, mismanagement and misuse of funds" often derail aid efforts long before food reaches the people who need it most. Others argued that hunger is tied to war, political instability, supply chains, climate disasters, and infrastructure failures — problems that don't disappear because a billionaire wires money somewhere.

Another common point focused on how billionaire wealth actually works.

"Billionaires don't actually have a billion dollars in cash sitting around," one commenter said. "Their wealth is mostly tied up in company stock."

That distinction matters because much of Musk's wealth comes from Tesla stock. Massive selloffs could affect shareholders, retirement funds, employees, and broader markets. On paper, someone may be worth hundreds of billions. In practice, much of that wealth is illiquid unless shares are sold.

The thread also drifted into a broader philosophical fight that shows up whenever billionaire wealth enters public conversation. Some commenters argued ultra-wealthy individuals should be taxed more aggressively. Others said expecting a handful of people to solve global crises lets governments and institutions off the hook.

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The $6 Billion UN Exchange That Already Put This Debate On Center Stage

The Reddit discussion also revived memories of a very public exchange involving Musk and the United Nations World Food Program.

Then-World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley appeared on CNN in October 2021 and said roughly 2% of Musk's wealth — about $6 billion at the time — could help save 42 million people facing famine conditions across 43 countries.

"If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it," Musk responded publicly on X.

He also said the plan needed "open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent."

Beasley clarified the money would not permanently end world hunger. Instead, the funding could help prevent famine and stabilize an immediate humanitarian crisis affecting millions of people.

The WFP published a breakdown showing how roughly $6.6 billion could be allocated toward food distribution, vouchers, logistics, and operational support across affected regions.

Musk never made that direct donation to the WFP. However, he donated billions worth of Tesla shares to the Musk Foundation for broader charitable efforts, according to Bloomberg in 2022.

That exchange became internet shorthand for a much larger argument: should billionaires personally fix global crises, or are those problems too large and systemic for any single donation to permanently solve?

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The Debate Is Bigger Than Elon Musk

The Reddit thread ultimately became less about Musk himself and more about how people view wealth and responsibility.

For some, enormous fortunes naturally come with moral obligations. For others, innovation, job creation, and long-term economic growth matter more than headline-grabbing donations.

The conversation also landed at a time when many Americans are already anxious about inflation, layoffs, market swings, and rising living costs. While debates about billionaire philanthropy dominate social media, financial professionals often point people back toward the things they can actually control in their own lives.

Consulting a financial advisor can help individuals build emergency savings, diversify investments, prepare for downturns, and create long-term strategies during uncertain economic periods. Whether someone admires billionaires or criticizes them, personal financial stability still comes down to individual planning and informed decisions.

The Reddit user who imagined a giant "solve world hunger" button was clearly oversimplifying the issue. But the question stuck around for a reason. It taps into a growing frustration many people feel when unimaginable wealth exists alongside equally unimaginable suffering.

And as the comments showed, the internet still can't decide whether the solution is more money, better systems, or something far more complicated than either side wants to admit.

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