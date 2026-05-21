Some Couples May Need Up To $500K Saved Up To Cover Health Care Costs In Retirement, Report Says

Health care costs for couples in retirement could reach up to $500,000 even with Medicare, according to the Employee Benefit Research Institute.

Couples with high prescription costs may need $469,000 saved up to have a 90% chance of covering health care costs such as premiums and other out-of-pocket payments in retirement, the EBRI said in a March report.

For couples with median drug expenses, the figure drops to $405,000 even with Medigap, EBRI said.

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EBRI said the savings target for Medicare Advantage users is lower at $203,000, but cautioned that the plan came with tradeoffs such as limited provider networks.

Meanwhile, EBRI said its research did not include expenses for long-term care and services not typically covered by Medicare, such as dental and vision care.

"Retirees and workers nearing retirement should not assume Medicare will fully shield them from potentially high health care costs," EBRI Senior Research Associate and report co-author Jake Spiegel said in a statement. "These findings highlight the importance of planning ahead and understanding the tradeoffs among coverage options, including differences in premiums, out-of-pocket costs and access to care.”

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Target savings for health care costs in retirement may rise in the future despite out-of-pocket maximums, EBRI said, warning of uncertainty surrounding the financial condition of the Medicare program and the decline of employer-retiree health programs. EBRI cited the Medicare trustees’ 2025 annual report that estimated that the trust fund could be depleted by 2033, pointing to rising expenditures.

"The projections in this report show that change is needed to address Medicare’s financial challenges," the trustees said.

Rising healthcare costs are leading many pre-retirees to reassess whether their savings and withdrawal strategies are truly prepared for retirement. AdviserMatch helps connect investors with fiduciary advisors focused on retirement income planning, healthcare cost projections and portfolio risk management.

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