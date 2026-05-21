Virtuix Expands Beyond Gaming into Military Training and Robotics VR

Virtuix Inc. (NASDAQ:VTIX) is pushing its VR treadmill technology beyond gaming and into military training, robotics and virtual simulation as the company expands into defense and enterprise markets.

The company announced in February that its Virtual Terrain Walk defense system was gaining traction with military customers, including deployments to the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy and Yokota Air Base in Japan.

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How Virtuix's Military Training System Works

Virtuix develops omnidirectional treadmills that allow users to physically walk and run inside virtual reality environments, according to the company's February announcement.

The company said its Virtual Terrain Walk platform uses AI-powered Gaussian splatting technology to convert drone footage into photorealistic virtual environments that soldiers can walk through before missions.

"There's nothing like it for mission planning and mission rehearsal," Virtuix CEO Jan Goetgeluk told Benzinga in February, adding that the technology allows military personnel to quickly recreate and navigate mission areas virtually.

Goetgeluk told Benzinga in late March that Virtuix had signed an agreement with the U.S. Navy's Naval Postgraduate School to evaluate its Omni One platform for training and simulation.

Virtuix's expansion beyond gaming comes as the company in March reported 41% year-over-year revenue growth to $3 million through its fiscal Q3 2026, which ended Dec. 31.

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Virtuix raised the price of its Omni One VR treadmill system from $2,595 to $3,495 in late 2024 after clearing much of its legacy preorder backlog, with the price remaining unchanged since then, according to media reports.

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Robotics And AI Applications Emerge

Beyond gaming and defense, Virtuix is also positioning its technology for robotics and embodied AI applications,

In February, the company announced a collaboration with the University of Central Florida's Institute for Simulation & Training, demonstrating how the Omni One can steer a humanoid robot in real time by translating an operator's natural full-body movements.

Goetgeluk told "New to The Street TV" in March that the technology could help train robots or allow operators to remotely control machines in industrial, warehousing, or defense settings. He highlighted applications in robot teleoperation and capturing human movement data for AI training.

Virtuix's expansion beyond gaming reflects a broader trend toward immersive digital environments becoming useful across industries. Companies like Immersed are also operating in this evolving spatial computing ecosystem, developing virtual workspace technology aimed at improving collaboration and productivity inside immersive environments.

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