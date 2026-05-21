How A 44-Year-Old Nurse Paid Off Nearly $1M In Debt From Student Loans, Mortgages In 3 Years

Coming out of a $1 million debt is no easy feat and for most, it is likely to take several years, but one 44-year-old nurse and single mother managed to do it in just three, according to CNBC.

Naseema McElroy in 2015 owed $580,000 in mortgage, $185,000 in student loans, $70,000 on a condo, and a $22,000 retirement account loan, CNBC reported. However, by 2017, McElroy had become debt-free.

How did she get into so much debt? And how did she manage to get out of it so quickly?

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‘Paycheck To Paycheck'

McElroy in an interview with CNBC traced her debt journey back to her early 20s when she acquired some apartments without fully understanding what it meant to be a landlord. That mistake led to two short sales, two foreclosures and ultimately bankruptcy, she said.

Fast forward to 2015 and McElroy said she was making over $200,000 a year as a labor and delivery nurse in the San Francisco Bay Area, yet she still felt like she was living "paycheck to paycheck." She said she didn’t have any savings or investments.

One of the mistakes McElroy admitted to making at the time was not tracking her expenses, saying she didn’t know where her money was going.

However, after borrowing $3,500 from her sister to install blinds in her house, McElroy decided to get her financial act together.

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"I set out on a mission to take the same level of intentionality that I had in getting all my other degrees into learning how to better manage my money and fix the money mistakes that had gotten me to that point where I was borrowing money to put blinds on my windows," she said.

The decision kicked off a journey that ended with McElroy paying off $51,708 in car payments, an IRS debt of $29,377 and a divorce settlement of $15,000 in addition to her mortgage, student loan and retirement account loan, in three years.

How McElroy Did It

McElroy told CNBC that the first thing she did was learn how to budget. She said that it helped her to become more intentional about her spending, realizing that the things eating up her income "were those little things that we do daily, unconsciously in our spending that just added up."

McElroy said she adopted the zero-based budgeting approach, which assigns every dollar earned to a "job" at the beginning of the month. Using this approach, she said she was able to set aside $4,000 each month towards debt repayments without taking on an extra job or changing her lifestyle.

Getting out of debt often starts with understanding your options. Some consumers are turning to services like Accredited Debt Relief to evaluate strategies for consolidating or reducing unsecured debt obligations.

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However, McElroy was also intentional about how she repaid her debts, saying she used the debt snowball strategy. The strategy encourages adopters to pay off small debts first to build momentum. An alternative approach is the debt avalanche strategy, which prioritizes paying off high-interest loans first to potentially save money in the long run.

McElroy told CNBC that she has since taken up a second job, which provides income for child care. She also said she has been able to build a business by documenting her debt journey. She said she hopes the business can, in the future, give her the flexibility to step back from work to spend more time with her children.

"I think my goal ultimately is not to leave nursing, but to have the flexibility to take those three months off to just work four days a week or something like that," she said.

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