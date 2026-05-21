A Reddit user questioned why $1 million is increasingly viewed as inadequate for retirement.

According to the OP, a $1 million portfolio paired with Social Security could still generate enough monthly income for many middle-class retirees.

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The Math Behind The $1 Million Argument

The poster's math started with a basic retirement calculation: consistent Roth IRA contributions, long-term market returns and a withdrawal rate of 4% to 5%.

The OP wrote that maxing out a Roth IRA over roughly 30 years, while earning annual returns of 8% to 10% could eventually grow into a $1 million portfolio. They also argued that while inflation and living costs have risen, income and investment growth have increased over time as well.

The poster estimated that the portfolio could generate roughly $3,000 to $4,000 per month, while Social Security could push total monthly retirement income into the $5,000 to $7,000 range. The OP compared that estimate with median U.S. income levels they put at roughly $45,000 to $50,000 annually.

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The OP also pointed out that many retirees no longer face costs such as mortgages, daycare expenses or car payments, which could make retirement income stretch further. The poster wrote that reaching $1 million still requires decades of saving and investing for most middle-class workers.

For Many Redditors, The Problem Wasn't Retirement — It Was Reality

The post quickly drew hundreds of comments from users weighing whether the math still holds up against real retirement costs.

One Redditor agreed that $1 million remains significant wealth even if it no longer guarantees an upper-middle-class lifestyle.

"It's not enough to live like a king but it's also more than most Americans will ever see in their investment accounts," the user wrote.

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Another commenter argued that retirement math changes depending on age, lifestyle and existing financial obligations.

"Most of the people saying this isn't a lot of money aren't people in retirement with no mortgage," the Redditor wrote. "They are saying it because it is not enough to quit their job today for most people."

A different user focused on healthcare costs and how quickly savings can disappear later in life.

"Your health is not guaranteed. Medical costs in the U.S. can bankrupt you," the commenter wrote. "Having extra money saved, if you can spare it, can reduce some stress in retirement."

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