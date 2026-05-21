For many people pursuing FIRE, or financial independence, retire early, the stock market is the engine powering the dream. But one early retiree recently asked a question that clearly struck a nerve among their peers: what happens if that engine starts sputtering?

The original poster said that more than 80% of their net worth was tied to broad stock market index funds, but admitted they still felt uneasy about today’s valuations. “Even low tech companies like McDonald’s worry me,” they wrote. “The stock price of MCD went from $30 in 2005 to $300+ as of today. But really if McDonald’s were to stop existing tomorrow, could they really pay us $300 for each stock?”

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Diversification Helps, But It Doesn’t Remove Fear

The discussion quickly turned into a broader debate about risk, retirement and whether today’s market feels detached from reality.

Some tried to calm the original poster down by pointing out that broad index funds are specifically designed to spread out risk. “Diversification is the only free lunch,” one commenter wrote.

Others reminded the poster that stock ownership isn’t the same thing as holding cash in a bank account. “If McDonald’s stopped existing tomorrow that stock would be worth zero,” one person replied. “The price of a stock is encompassing future returns,” another added.

Still, many agreed with the underlying concern and pointed to periods like the Dot-Com crash, the 2008 financial crisis and the so-called “lost decade” between 2000 and 2010, when stock market returns were weak for years.

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One commenter warned that average market returns can hide how brutal bad timing can be for retirees.

“If you have a 40% loss during retirement, you may not live long enough to break even, much less beat inflation,” the commenter wrote.

Trending: Think the biggest tech gains happen after an IPO? Click here to see why some investors are looking at opportunities before companies go public.

Cash Buffers And Bonds

Many experienced investors in the thread said the solution isn’t abandoning stocks completely, but building safeguards around them.

Several recommended holding anywhere from three to 10 years worth of living expenses in cash, Treasury bills or short-term bonds. That way retirees can avoid selling stocks during major downturns.

Others said retirement changes the emotional side of investing entirely. During working years, crashes can feel like buying opportunities. In retirement, they can feel much more personal.

“Once you fire, you’re at the maintenance stage, not the accumulation stage,” another commenter wrote.

Some remained fully confident in stocks long term, arguing that broad index funds naturally replace failing companies over time. Others said they now preferred more conservative portfolios with bonds, real estate, precious metals or dividend-paying investments.

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