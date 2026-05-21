An $800 truck payment at a staggering 30% interest rate was crushing a 21-year-old welder earning just $3,200 a month after taxes. What started as a plan to work welding jobs on the road quickly turned into a financial disaster after family health issues forced him to return home and take lower-paying local work.

During a recent episode of “The Ramsey Show,” Dakota explained that most of his roughly $30,000 debt came from the truck loan. He said his credit cards and other vehicles were already paid off, but the combination of the massive payment and weekly diesel costs made it nearly impossible to get ahead financially.

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A 30% Truck Loan Shocked The Hosts

When the hosts heard that the truck loan carried a 30% interest rate, they immediately reacted.

“Did you buy it from the mob?” host John Delony asked.

Dakota said that he purchased the truck about a year earlier when he planned to work welding jobs on the road. He said he didn’t have a co-signer and was only 21 at the time. But after his father was diagnosed with cancer, he returned home and took lower-paying local work.

The truck payment alone was $800 a month, and Dakota said he was spending another $250 a week on diesel fuel.

“Whoever did that is a terrible, terrible person taking advantage of a 21-year-old kid who’s trying to take care of his dad with cancer,” Delony said.

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Dakota admitted he made a mistake signing the paperwork, saying, “You live and learn. Hopefully, I can do it better.”

Delony praised him for taking responsibility instead of making excuses.

“That’s the path forward,” Delony replied. “Okay. You took advantage of me. You got one in on me, but I stepped in the ring. I signed that paper.”

Sell The Truck And Start Over

When Dakota said he wanted to save up for a house, the hosts quickly pushed back on his plan.

Delony compared Dakota’s situation to someone drowning while shopping online for beach house curtains. “You’re not close to a house right now, man,” he said. “So, set that dream aside for a second.”

Dakota revealed he also owned a motorcycle, four-wheelers and an older diesel truck. The hosts urged him to sell the motorcycle immediately and possibly the four-wheelers too in order to eliminate the negative equity on the truck loan.

Dakota estimated he was upside down by about $10,000 on the truck.

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Co-host Jade Warshaw suggested getting a small loan from a credit union to cover the difference so he could sell the truck and escape the 30% interest rate.

The hosts’ plan was for Dakota to drive his older paid-off diesel truck while rebuilding his finances, as he needed to stop connecting expensive vehicles and toys with success.

“The thing that makes me a man at 21 is absolute freedom,” Delony said, reframing the conversation around financial independence instead of appearances.

By the end of the call, the hosts encouraged Dakota by pointing out that a debt-free 21-year-old welder and heavy machine operator still has strong earning potential and plenty of time to recover from the mistake.

“You’re one of the freest men on the planet,” Delony told him.

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