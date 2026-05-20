Cash Is King Unless It's An Inflationary Period — Preserving Wealth Requires Investing

With inflation rising and uncertainty looming large, investors may think keeping their money in cash is the best place to hide out. But a better tactic may be to stay invested.

"During volatile times many go to cash, but it has been proven that market timing often does not work well," Denny Artache, president and CEO of Artache Financial Group, told Benzinga. "Most should have a five-to-10-year horizon to overcome the ebbs and flows of a moving market."

The Diminishing Value Of Cash

Investors can be forgiven for wanting to move to cash in the current market. After all, inflation, as of April, was up 3.8% year-over-year, and the S&P 500 index remains volatile.

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The emotional reaction to uncertainty is to get out while the getting is good, and cash is tangible and seemingly risk-free of doing that.

But that's not always the case. In the current environment the buying power of that cash diminishes, effectively locking in a loss of nearly 4% in real value. All of a sudden that "safe money" will buy fewer goods and services than it did even a few weeks ago.

Timing The Market Is A Losing Proposition

Moving to cash is a short-term reaction that, unless you are a trader, can cost you more money than if you remained invested and on course, Artache said.

"Many panic and run for the hills, go to cash, and miss rebounds and longer-term momentum growth," he said. "Often doing nothing is rewarded more than guesswork and timing."

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Beyond losing the compounding effect of remaining invested, and missing a potential rebound, when investors do decide to get back in, they often have to spend more for the same investments. It's the classic sell low and buy high conundrum that acting on emotion tends to bring.

That's not to say you shouldn't have some cash in your portfolio. After all you need an emergency fund of six to eight months of expenses and cash on hand for any near-term purchases you may have. Cash should be viewed as a liquidity tool not as a long-term hedge against inflation.

"Large cash positions as a hedge against inflation offer little growth which is needed during eroding inflationary times," Artache said. "This is where diversifying in non-correlated industries can weather the typical large equity storms that come and go."

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Diversify For The Win

Artache said investors should have a well-diversified portfolio across different sectors and industries, pointing to commodities and real estate as areas they may want to add to their portfolios.

Liquid assets like high-yield savings accounts and money market funds are a good place to park some cash when markets dip and the long-term outlook looks to outpace inflation, he said.

When inflation is rising and markets are volatile, resist the temptation to move to all cash. Instead stay invested, make sure you are diversified and have faith in your long-term investment plan. It’s a strategy that values time in the market over timing the market.

Periods of inflation and uncertainty often highlight the importance of having a clear, long-term investment strategy rather than reacting emotionally to market swings. AdviserMatch connects investors with fiduciary advisers who can help assess diversification, tax efficiency, and overall portfolio alignment with long-term financial goals.

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