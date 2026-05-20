A backyard pool photo drew a sharp response from "The Ramsey Show" co-host Rachel Cruze.

Posting parts of her life online should not automatically be treated as flaunting wealth, Cruze said recently on a clip from the "Smart Money Happy Hour" podcast after reading a private Instagram message from a follower.

"Cool, so you're rich and have a pool. Super interesting. How tone deaf can someone be?" Cruze read.

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The Pool Photo Wasn't The End Of It

Cruze said the backlash started after she shared an Instagram Stories photo of her children swimming in a backyard pool over the weekend.

After reading the message aloud, she asked co-host George Kamel whether she should respond. He suggested replying with a voice memo. "Well, you know what? Here’s the hack: you respond with a voice memo," Kamel said.

Cruze immediately recorded a sarcastic reply directed at the Instagram user, identified only as Jonathan. "Hey, Jonathan, so sorry that my pool picture was so triggering to you," Cruze said.

She first joked that she would hide her backyard in future photos before adding that summer was coming and she would probably post more photos. "Okay, actually I realized that the summer is coming up and I do post my life, so I probably will post some photos of it," Cruze said.

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The Comment Went Beyond The Pool

"You can unfollow me," she said. "I totally get it, so don’t worry, and yep, hope you’re having a great day."

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