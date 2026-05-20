Sam Altman Once Backed $13,500 Checks For Everyone — Now Says 'Everybody's Got To Participate'

Many push universal basic income as the fix for AI-driven job losses and the income inequality AI is expected to bring, but OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says he no longer thinks fixed cash payments for everyone is the answer.

Discussing the consequences of AI disruption with The Atlantic CEO Nicholas Thompson last month, Altman said he agrees with the idea that the benefits of AI are unlikely to be evenly distributed. He thinks some people and companies are likely to adapt to AI faster and capture a disproportionate share of the new wealth, while others risk being left behind.

But despite that, universal basic income is not the solution to the emerging crisis, Altman said.

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"First of all, I no longer believe in universal basic income as much as I once did," he said. "I think any version of the future that I can get really excited about means that everybody’s got to participate in the upside."

Altman's latest comments are drawing attention because he has explored universal basic income for years. In a 2021 essay, he warned that AI would reduce the value of labor and leave many worse off without policy changes.

Altman in his essay envisioned an American Equity Fund for roughly 250 million adults funded by small annual taxes, and estimated that payouts could reach about $13,500 per person per year over time.

He helped fund a comprehensive study that looked at the effects of guaranteed monthly payments. The program distributed millions of dollars in cash transfers to roughly 3,000 low-income participants over three years.

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The ‘Next Phase'

Altman now leans toward a model of collective ownership in the economy, he told Thompson. He thinks broader access to equity or even compute itself could ensure everyone participates in economic growth as intelligence gets cheaper and more abundant.

"I think just like a fixed cash payment, although useful and maybe a good idea in some ways, does not get it what we’re really going to need for this next phase," Altman said.

Altman's Solution To Prevent ‘Further Stratification'

Keeping AI cheap, abundant and widely accessible could also help prevent extreme inequality, Altman said. If only a small group can afford the best AI tools, they will capture most of the gains, but if AI becomes broadly available, more people can use it to create opportunities and benefit from the next wave of economic growth, he said.

"I think if it’s like limited and hard to use and not well integrated, then the kind of existing rich people are going to bid up the price and it’s going to lead to further stratification," Altman told Thompson. I don’t think it’s just about amount of compute we make available, though that’s probably the most important. It’s also how easy we make these tools to use for people."

As debates continue around how AI-driven economic growth will be distributed, many investors are focusing on long-term financial planning and strategies to ensure they remain positioned for future upside. AdviserMatch connects individuals with financial advisers who can help evaluate retirement strategy, tax considerations, and portfolio positioning in an evolving economic landscape.

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