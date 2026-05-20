New Plasma Thruster Could Slash Mars Trips In Half, NASA Says

NASA says it has successfully tested a high-powered plasma thruster that could eventually reduce Mars travel times from months to far shorter missions.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said in a statement late last month that the test marked progress toward future crewed Mars missions and demonstrated the agency's ability to operate electric propulsion systems at unprecedented power levels in the U.S

"The successful performance of our thruster in this test demonstrates real progress toward sending an American astronaut to set foot on the Red Planet," Isaacman said.

Don't Miss:

A New Generation Of Electric Propulsion

The lithium-fed magnetoplasmadynamic, or MPD, thruster was tested in February at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. During testing, the propulsion system reached power levels of up to 120 kilowatts, according to the agency.

NASA said the prototype exceeded the power levels of current electric thrusters used on agency spacecraft, including the propulsion system aboard NASA's Psyche asteroid mission. Psyche uses continuous low-thrust propulsion to gradually accelerate the spacecraft to speeds of roughly 124,000 miles per hour.

Unlike traditional chemical rockets, the MPD engine uses electromagnetic forces to accelerate lithium plasma. NASA said electric propulsion systems can use up to 90% less propellant than conventional rockets while operating continuously over long periods.

Trending: 1.5M+ Users. $29M Raised. Pre-IPO Shares Still at $0.72 — Learn How to Invest Before the Deadline

Why NASA Is Pursuing Plasma Thrusters

NASA researchers believe scaling the technology to megawatt-class power levels could help support human Mars missions by reducing launch mass while carrying larger payloads. The agency said future crewed missions may require between 2 megawatts and 4 megawatts of total propulsion power.

"Designing and building these thrusters over the last couple of years has been a long lead-up to this first test," JPL senior research scientist James Polk said in the statement. "It's a huge moment for us because we not only showed the thruster works, but we also hit the power levels we were targeting."

See Also: This Lithium Breakthrough Is Turning Heads on Wall Street — See Why Investors Are Watching

The Challenges Ahead

NASA said one of the primary engineering challenges will be durability. Future Mars-class propulsion systems would likely need to operate continuously for more than 23,000 hours under extreme temperatures and power loads.

During testing at JPL's condensable metal propellant vacuum facility, the thruster's tungsten electrode exceeded 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit while producing a bright plasma plume, NASA said.

The agency said it plans to increase the system's power levels to between 500 kilowatts and 1 megawatt per thruster in coming years.

Read Next: What If Your Investment Income Didn't Rely Entirely on Market Swings? Some Investors Are Taking a Different Approach

Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

Rad AI

Immersed

Connect Invest

rHealth

rHealth is building a space-tested diagnostics platform designed to bring lab-quality blood testing closer to patients in minutes rather than weeks. Originally validated in collaboration with NASA for use aboard the International Space Station, the technology is now being adapted for at-home and point-of-care settings to address widespread delays in diagnostic access.

Backed by institutions including NASA and the NIH, rHealth is targeting the large global diagnostics market with a multi-test platform and a model built around devices, consumables, and software. With FDA registration in progress, the company is positioning itself as a potential shift toward faster, more decentralized healthcare testing.

Arrived

Masterworks

Lightstone

AdviserMatch

Accredited Debt Relief

Image: Shutterstock