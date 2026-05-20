A $400,000 Rolls-Royce became a short-lived lesson in luxury for one NBA star.

Letting go of the SUV after about a month made more sense than keeping up with the lease payments, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton said recently on the "It Is What It Is" podcast.

"I'm not even a car guy," he said.

The conversation also touched on Haliburton's playoff heartbreak, Achilles injury recovery, money habits and expectations for the Pacers' future.

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The Lease Payment Changed Everything

Haliburton has tried to be responsible with money since signing his five-year contract extension worth up to $260 million with the Pacers in 2023, but the Cullinan became the purchase that stood out most.

The monthly cost became harder to ignore. "Man, I got tired of seeing that lease payment come across my bank statement," Haliburton said on the podcast. "I got rid of it like a month ago. I said, ‘Man, I'm tired of this.'"

Even with that purchase, Haliburton did not frame his spending as reckless overall. For the most part, he said, he has tried to "live correctly."

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How Fast Everything Changed For Haliburton

The conversation later shifted from finances to the difficult recovery process that followed Haliburton's torn right Achilles tendon during Indiana's playoff run last June.

"It was just more so about the heartbreak of being in that situation somewhere you dream of being at your whole life and it just kind of get ripped out of your hand so fast," Haliburton said on the podcast.

He said the injury changed daily life almost immediately. After being one game away from an NBA championship, he needed help showering, getting dressed and moving around normally.

Watching basketball also became difficult during his recovery. Haliburton said he avoided old playoff games and struggled at times to watch the NBA because it reminded him he could not play.

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Haliburton's Confidence Never Really Changed

Haliburton pointed to a longer offseason, more recovery time for players and his own return for the 2026-27 season while discussing what comes next for Indiana.

"I think we’re going to be one of the best teams in the East competing for a championship to be honest," Haliburton said on the podcast. "I know who I am, and people know who I am, so we'll be ready."

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