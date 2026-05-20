A retiree created a wide-ranging discussion after sharing how managing money in retirement has become far more complicated than expected.

“I have to admit, it’s getting real complex in retirement, with Medicare, [Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount], Roth conversions, Social Security and annuity income, and deciding where to pull money from when we need it,” the retiree wrote on Reddit.

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Many Retirees Prefer To Manage Their Own Money

The post quickly turned into a larger debate about whether retirees should manage their own finances or hire professionals.

Many commenters said they handle everything themselves, often after disappointing experiences with financial advisors.

One retiree said they had “a very bad experience” with an advisor who made excessive trades and charged fees on each transaction. Another commenter said they were “fired” by their money manager after questioning poor returns and high fees.

“I have killed the market investing in growth stocks,” the commenter wrote, adding that taking over their family’s portfolio was “the best thing we ever did.”

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Others Say Advisors Provide Peace Of Mind

Not everyone agreed that self-management is the best path.

A large group of retirees said they gladly pay advisory fees because they don’t want retirement to feel like a second job.

“The last thing I want to spend time on is managing them now,” one retiree wrote after turning their accounts over to Fidelity.

Another commenter said using a financial advisor allows them to “sleep soundly every night.”

Several people said financial advisors help with more than investment performance. They pointed to estate planning, taxes, trusts, required minimum distributions and helping spouses who may not feel comfortable managing money alone.

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A recurring concern throughout the discussion was cognitive decline.

“Cognitive decline is the elephant in the room that no one wants to talk about,” one retiree wrote. “Financial management seems to be one of the first skills to deteriorate.”

Many retirees said they are simplifying accounts, consolidating investments and involving spouses or children in financial planning now so someone can step in later if needed.

Others said they prefer a middle-ground approach by paying hourly or flat-fee fiduciary advisors for occasional guidance instead of giving someone full control of their portfolio.

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