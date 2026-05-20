A debt-free husband in a $210,000 household still hesitated over a $7,000 vacation.

George said on "The Ramsey Show" that he and his wife were weighing whether a yearly vacation fit their financial plans.

The Hartford, Connecticut, couple had no debt except their mortgage, but George said the yearly trip his wife wanted still made him hesitate. He said he could go "10, 15 years" without taking a vacation.

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The Vacation Wasn't The Real Problem

George said they were trying to save $40,000 to $50,000 a year so they could eventually move to another state and buy a larger house.

The vacation did not appear to block that goal. George said he could save enough for another trip in about three months while still working toward the larger home goal.

The concern was what could happen financially after spending the money. The couple already took one trip to Cancun, Mexico, and George admitted he wanted to go back.

"You can save the [$40,000 to $50,000] a year and cash-flow the vacation," Coleman told him.

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‘Enjoy Your Life'

Cruze said George already had room in the budget to enjoy life while continuing to save for the future.

"You guys are doing everything right," she said. "There is margin there for you to enjoy your life."

Cruze also told him he was worrying about situations that had not happened and said the couple could adjust later if their finances changed.

The Fear Started Long Before The Budget

George said he grew up poor and barely left the state as a child. Even now, he told the hosts, he still buys clothes from Goodwill.

Cruze said those experiences can stay with people long after their finances improve, but reminded George he built a stable life for his family. "You're not that little boy anymore," she said.

George's hesitation reflects a common pattern in which past financial experiences continue to shape decisions even after income and savings have improved. For households navigating similar dynamics, AdviserMatch helps connect individuals with fiduciary advisers who can provide guidance on balancing present lifestyle decisions with long-term financial goals.

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