A newly developed biosensor designed to detect harmful bacteria in minutes could streamline food safety testing across the supply chain, the Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts announced last week.

The device uses harmless viruses known as bacteriophages to capture and identify salmonella enterica in small fluid samples, according to a paper by WPI researchers published in ACS Applied Bio Materials.

"We have a solid surface that can be used anywhere in the food supply chain, from farm to fridge, to detect foodborne bacteria with minimum human intervention," WPI Department of Mechanical and Materials Engineering Associate Professor Yuxiang "Shawn" Liu, who led the research team, said in the announcement.

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The technology could eventually support portable food safety devices and next-generation packaging systems capable of detecting contamination in real time, the institute said .

Why Faster Food Testing Matters

Salmonella enterica, one of the leading causes of foodborne illness, has been linked to contaminated eggs, meat, milk and produce, the research announcement said. Foodborne diseases cause millions of illnesses and an estimated 420,000 deaths globally each year, the study said.

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How The Biosensor Works

WPI researchers built the device using a textured polymer surface coated with bacteriophages, which are naturally occurring viruses that selectively attach to bacteria, according to the research announcement.

Small fluid samples containing salmonella are pumped through a palm-sized microfluidic channel, where the phages trap and concentrate the bacteria for detection. Researchers then use fluorescence imaging to identify bright spots where bacteria have accumulated.

The system successfully detected dangerous concentrations of salmonella that are difficult to identify using many existing portable testing approaches, the research announcement said.

Unlike some conventional testing systems, the biosensor does not require bacteria to be grown in a lab before detection, according to the researchers.

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From Food Packaging To Smartphone Scanners

Liu said that the technology still requires additional development but could eventually expand beyond salmonella detection.

Future versions may be capable of identifying multiple pathogens simultaneously or testing groundwater contamination, WPI said. The biosensor could also eventually be integrated directly into food packaging.

"The goal is to create a technology so simple and easy to use that inspectors, retailers, consumers, and others can simply use an app to scan a package and detect pathogens," Liu said.

Researchers are also exploring ways to replace microscopes with portable readers, including smartphone-based scanning systems. The technology could make contamination testing faster and more accessible across the food supply chain, WPI said.

As researchers continue developing faster, more portable biosensing technologies for real-world testing applications, the diagnostics industry is increasingly shifting toward systems that can deliver rapid, lab-quality results outside traditional lab settings. rHEALTH operates within the broader diagnostics space focused on advancing more accessible testing solutions.

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