A wife wanted to aggressively pay off their debt, but her husband wanted to continue enjoying hobbies and purchases that helped him “enjoy life” even after the couple refinanced credit card debt and maxed the cards out again.

The couple shared their issues on Ramit Sethi‘s “I Will Teach You To Be Rich” podcast to discuss how they accumulated more than $261,000 in debt while struggling to get on the same page financially.

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Different Views On Money

Ashley explained that Brandon wasn’t interested in managing finances together, leaving most of the responsibility on her shoulders.

“I’m the one figuring out how we’re going to pay off our debt,” she said. “And he kind of just wants to be able to spend the money.”

“Right now our goal is getting out of debt,” Ashley said. “I brought up the idea of selling a vehicle that is not a necessity.”

Brandon admitted he rarely thought about finances unless he wanted to buy something. One example was a $2,500 snowmobile financed through a loan that took several years to pay off.

Looking back, Brandon acknowledged the purchase wasn’t a smart financial move.

“I probably should have waited,” he said.

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Ashley said the failed surrogacy process became a major motivator for her to finally eliminate debt and build financial stability.

Meanwhile, Brandon revealed that much of his spending habits were shaped by growing up poor and losing his brother in 2018.

“I just thought that enjoying life was more important than paying off all the debt right away,” he said.

Sethi pointed out that Ashley had spent years shielding Brandon emotionally while also handling nearly all of the financial responsibility.

“You’re actually not doing him any favors by taking all this burden on yourself,” Sethi told her.

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The Turning Point

The conversation shifted after Sethi walked the couple through their financial numbers and showed them what life could look like without debt.

At the time, their fixed costs consumed 91% of their income. Sethi explained that if they aggressively paid off debt, they could eventually invest tens of thousands of dollars annually and potentially build millions for retirement.

That was the moment Brandon finally appeared to connect the dots.

“We could be living life a lot different,” he said. “I know Ashley really wants to do a lot more traveling.”

Sethi challenged the couple to make “big changes,” which eventually resulted in Brandon agreeing to sell the truck and other recreational vehicles.

Ashley also admitted she had spent years avoiding difficult conversations.

“I wasn’t willing to be uncomfortable,” she said.

The couple said they planned to begin couples counseling, cancel subscriptions, sell off recreational vehicles and focus on paying down debt together.

The couple's story highlights how quickly debt can spiral when spending habits and financial goals fall out of sync. For consumers overwhelmed by high-interest balances, companies like Accredited Debt Relief offer debt consolidation and settlement solutions designed to help make monthly payments more manageable.

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