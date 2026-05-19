Many people dream about success, but far fewer are willing to accept the sacrifices that often come with it, according to “Shark Tank” investor Robert Herjavec.

In a recent video clip he shared on his YouTube channel, Herjavec reflected on the extreme work habits he adopted in his 20s while trying to build a better life for himself. Herjavec said the “price” of success changes throughout life, but when he was younger, that price was almost no sleep.

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“I think everybody wants to be successful, but very few people are willing to pay the price,” Herjavec said. “When I was 20, you know what that price was? Two to three hours of sleep.”

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He pushed back on the idea that successful people are somehow naturally wired to handle exhaustion better than everyone else.

“People would say to me, ‘Oh my god, you’re so lucky. You can function on two to three hours of sleep and you never get tired,'” Herjavec said. “And I’d be like, ‘Are you freaking kidding me? I’m tired all the time, but I would much rather be tired than poor.'”

During a 2025 appearance at Grant Cardone‘s 10X Growth Conference, Herjavec said people often misunderstand success because they only see the finished result.

“People come to me and they say, ‘Oh my gosh, it must be great to be you, it must be great to be successful,’ as though there’s this magic door you walk through,” he said.

Instead, he argued that success is built slowly through years of small improvements.

“People always overestimate what they can do in one year and underestimate what they can achieve in 10,” Herjavec said. “You can change your life forever in 10 years.”

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Herjavec also reflected on his upbringing after his family fled communist Yugoslavia. He said his father was jailed 22 times for criticizing communism before eventually escaping with the family and immigrating to Canada with just one suitcase.

That experience, Herjavec said, shaped how he views work, ambition and personal responsibility.

“My parents came to this country, gave up everything to give me a better life,” he said. “So what am I going to do? I’m going to party? I’m going to freaking hang out?”

Over the years, Herjavec built multiple technology and cybersecurity companies, including businesses later sold to Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and AT&T Canada.

Even after decades of success, Herjavec said discipline still matters most during difficult periods.

“Success is doing it on the days where you feel like crap and you don’t want to freaking do it,” he said.

Herjavec said success is built through years of small improvements — a mindset that has some investors paying attention to companies shaping the future of work. Immersed, a virtual workspace platform used by more than 1.5 million people weekly in VR environments, is one pre-IPO company gaining traction as remote collaboration evolves.

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