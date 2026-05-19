A 65-year-old investor nearing retirement sparked a thoughtful discussion after sharing concerns about balancing growth and safety with a $1.35 million portfolio.

The investor, who still earns about $75,000 annually and plans to retire at 67, said they were struggling with a question many near-retirees face: “How much risk is reasonable at this point?”

“My bigger concern is protecting my investments in case of a downturn while still earning enough growth to keep pace with inflation and prepare for future income,” the poster wrote on Reddit.

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Balancing Growth And Safety

The investor explained that the portfolio was spread across taxable brokerage accounts, Roth and traditional IRAs, a simplified employee pension plan and an inherited IRA. The allocation currently sits around 65% equities and 35% fixed income and cash.

The poster asked whether it made sense to become more conservative before retirement, keep extra money in money market funds or stay invested and ride out future market swings.

Many commenters said the investor was already in a solid position and cautioned against making dramatic portfolio changes.

“You only have two more years; whatever you do in the next two years won’t change the course of what you built in the last 40 years,” one commenter replied.

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Some pushed back on the idea of focusing too heavily on dividend investing for retirement income. One person said retirees should focus on “total return” instead of building portfolios entirely around dividend-paying stocks.

“Dividends aren’t bad, per se,” another person wrote. “They simply shouldn’t form the basis for how you invest.”

Still, some retirees defended dividend-focused strategies because they provide emotional comfort during retirement.

“My working theory is that it will be hard for me to go broke if I only spend dividends and interest and never have to sell principal,” one retiree commented.

The thread eventually turned into a broader conversation about risk tolerance and what retirement investing is really meant to accomplish.

“As a retiree, your job is not to become as wealthy as possible,” one commenter wrote. “Your job is to not die broke.”

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Many commenters focused on the importance of keeping enough safe assets available to avoid selling stocks during a market downturn.

The investor later revealed they already had roughly $496,000 in cash and short-term fixed income investments, enough to cover an estimated eight to 10 years of withdrawals after Social Security.

“Right now it’s parked in a money market earning 4.19%,” the investor wrote.

By the end of the discussion, many commenters agreed the investor was already in a strong position and mainly needed a balanced plan they could stick with emotionally during future market swings.

As retirement approaches, many investors choose to work with a financial adviser to evaluate withdrawal strategies, portfolio allocation and downside risk — especially when balancing growth needs against protecting decades of savings.

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