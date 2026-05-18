A Florida couple hoping to buy their first home got some advice from a lender that immediately raised red flags for them: cash out their retirement accounts to fund the down payment.

That concern prompted Dan from Fort Myers to call into “The Ramsey Show,” where hosts George Kamel and Jade Warshaw strongly pushed back on the idea.

Warning Against Raiding Retirement Savings

“You do know that this is a horrible idea,” Warshaw said when she heard about Dan’s dilemma.

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Kamel then explained why he believed the decision carried much bigger consequences than simply withdrawing $36,000.

“Just 36 grand, letting it ride from 30 to 65,” Kamel said, “that would turn into $1.2 million. So this is not a $36,000 decision. It’s a $1.2 million decision.”

Kamel also pointed out that the couple would likely face taxes and penalties for withdrawing retirement money early.

Dan attempted to play devil’s advocate, saying his wife’s retirement account had grown quickly in just a few years because of employer matching contributions. However, Kamel said rebuilding the account later still wouldn’t replace the long-term compound growth lost by pulling the original money out.

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Debt And Cash Flow Were Bigger Concerns

While the retirement issue grabbed attention, Warshaw said the larger problem was that the couple wasn’t financially prepared for homeownership.

The couple currently rents outside the city and faces a long commute. Dan said moving closer to work and daycare would raise their rent to about $3,500 a month, which was also close to the expected mortgage payment.

Warshaw said that payment was too high for their income.

“If you’re bringing home $9,000 a month, doing a $3,500 mortgage is not good for you,” she said. “That’s way too high for you.”

She also warned that buying a home while carrying large amounts of consumer debt could quickly create more financial stress.

“Home ownership is expensive,” Warshaw said. “The roof is going to happen. The AC is going to happen.”

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One detail that especially concerned the hosts was Dan admitting the couple’s $30,000 credit card balance had been sitting there for years at roughly 25% interest.

“That’s even scarier,” Kamel responded.

The hosts ultimately advised the couple to delay buying a home, pay off their debt, build a fully funded emergency fund and then begin saving for a down payment.

Warshaw estimated the couple likely needed an “$80,000 swing” financially before they were truly ready to buy.

Despite the tough feedback, the hosts ended the call on an encouraging note. Dan owns a construction business, and Kamel said increasing income could help accelerate their financial goals.

“Your income is your greatest wealth-building tool,” Kamel said.

Big financial decisions like tapping retirement accounts for a home purchase can have ripple effects for decades — which is why some buyers are turning to professional guidance before making major moves involving taxes, debt and long-term retirement savings.

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