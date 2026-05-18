A $10 million portfolio used to sound like private-jet money. Today, it's more nuanced. In some ZIP codes, that number buys ocean views, tax attorneys, and a family office. In others, it buys a nice house, escalating property taxes, and a reminder that elite wealth has become a moving target.

Still, when it comes to investable assets, one number continues to separate affluent households from the financial stratosphere.

According to a report from Cerulli Associates, a Boston-based financial research and analytics firm that tracks wealth trends and investor behavior across the U.S., households with at least $10 million in investable assets sit in extremely rare territory.

That "investable assets" figure matters because it excludes a primary home and focuses on liquid wealth: stocks, bonds, retirement accounts, mutual funds, private investments, and cash equivalents. In other words, it measures money that can actually be deployed, compounded, or reallocated.

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The Portfolio Number That Separates Wealthy From Elite

Cerulli estimates that households with $5 million or more in investable assets now control a massive share of U.S. financial wealth.

But the real dividing line arrives higher up the ladder.

Roughly 1.6 million American households hold at least $10 million in investable assets, placing them around the top 1% of U.S. households by portfolio wealth. Depending on market swings and methodology, some estimates place the exact cutoff slightly below or above that level, but $10 million remains the benchmark most often associated with entry into the truly elite tier.

And even among wealthy Americans, the gap widens fast.

Cerulli estimates that ultra-high-net-worth households with at least $20 million in financial assets account for nearly one-quarter of all U.S. financial assets despite representing only a fraction of households nationwide.

That's where wealth starts behaving differently. Investment access changes. Tax planning becomes more sophisticated. Private-market deals appear. Estate structures become more complex. The portfolio is no longer just a retirement engine. It becomes infrastructure.

Why A $10 Million Portfolio Feels Different Depending On Where You Live

A $10 million portfolio in New York City does not behave the same way it does in Florida.

In high-tax, high-cost cities like San Francisco or Los Angeles, wealth can disappear into real estate costs, state taxes, insurance, and lifestyle creep at a surprising speed. Someone earning strong market returns may still feel pressure to maintain the machine.

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Move that same portfolio into a lower-tax state, however, and the math changes dramatically. No state income tax, lower carrying costs, and more favorable business environments can allow portfolios to compound faster while requiring less annual drawdown.

That's why many affluent households quietly practice geographic arbitrage. They aren't necessarily chasing cheaper living. They're trying to maximize portfolio efficiency.

At higher wealth levels, preserving capital becomes just as important as growing it.

The Strategies That Often Push Portfolios Past $10 Million

Crossing into elite territory rarely happens because someone clipped grocery coupons or skipped oat milk lattes. At this level, the wealth-building playbook becomes more strategic, more tax-aware, and often far less conventional.

One of the biggest shifts is ownership. Many households that eventually cross the $10 million line do it through concentrated equity in a business, real estate holdings, or private investments rather than salary alone.

Tax strategy also becomes a major separator. First Citizens 2025 Beyond Wealth Report for Wealthy Americans notes that after crossing $10 million in investable assets, UHNW Americans shift priorities noticeably toward reducing tax liabilities.

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Wealthier households increasingly use donor-advised funds, trusts, Roth conversion strategies, tax-loss harvesting, estate planning vehicles, and business structures.

That's one reason affluent investors are increasingly willing to pay for professional advice. The First Citizens report finds 92% of UHNW individuals work with a professional financial advisor.

For investors sitting in the $5 million to $10 million range, working with a financial advisor, tax strategist, or estate-planning attorney is often less about basic budgeting and more about coordination. The right team can uncover tax efficiencies, succession strategies, philanthropic structures, and risk-management gaps that may otherwise go unnoticed.

And perhaps the least flashy strategy of all still matters enormously: avoiding lifestyle inflation.

Some affluent households build impressive portfolios only to slowly sabotage compounding through oversized recurring expenses. Elite wealth often looks quieter than expected. More capital stays invested. More assets stay productive. The portfolio keeps working instead of constantly funding a larger monthly burn rate.

Why The Top 1% Keeps Pulling Further Ahead

Wealth concentration in the U.S. has accelerated sharply, with Hearts & Wallets' Portrait of US Household Wealth 2025 showing the wealthiest households with $10 million or more capturing the lion's share of recent investable-asset growth.

A household with a few million dollars may absolutely be wealthy. But households with $10 million, $20 million, or $30 million in investable assets increasingly operate in an entirely different financial ecosystem, one built around access, flexibility, tax efficiency, and long-term capital preservation.

For investors already approaching that level, the next jump often comes less from earning more income and more from making smarter structural decisions with the wealth already in motion.

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