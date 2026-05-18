Defense Tech Boom: True Anomaly Raises $600M+ for In-Orbit Security as Space Warfare Heats Up

Space warfare is rapidly becoming one of the hottest areas in defense tech investing as startups race to build spacecraft designed for combat and surveillance missions in orbit, amid a growing investor focus on space-based defense systems.

True Anomaly, one of the companies developing those systems, announced late last month that it raised $650 million in a Series D funding round. The funding round valued the company at $2.2 billion, according to media reports.

The company is also among 12 contractors selected by the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command in April to develop prototype technologies for the Pentagon's Golden Dome missile defense initiative.

"We are investing in the staff and the products and the infrastructure that's necessary to come alongside Guardians to build combat capability for space warfare," True Anomaly CEO Even Rogers said.

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Rogers told Bloomberg TV that the Space Force budget is expected to reach roughly $72 billion, which he said reflects growing demand for orbital defense systems and surveillance capabilities.

"There is a shift in the way that the defense department … is acquiring systems," he said. "It really biases and creates an opening towards new companies like True Anomaly."

The Company's Bet On Space Warfare

"Space is now a war fighting domain," he said. "The operational concepts for space warfare necessitate dedicated space war fighting systems."

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Rogers described the company's Jackal spacecraft as a platform designed to maneuver around satellites in orbit for surveillance and intelligence missions. He said the system was built to track highly maneuverable targets in geosynchronous orbit, roughly 22,000 miles above Earth.

"The foundation of combat capability is intelligence," he said. "The first order of business is to really understand what our adversaries are up to in space.

Manufacturing Expansion And Future Missions

True Anomaly has completed initial on-orbit tests of Jackal and is planning future missions involving geostationary orbit, tactically responsive Space Force programs, and cislunar operations beyond Earth orbit, according to media reports.

The company plans to expand manufacturing and hiring using the new capital, including producing as many as 50 Jackal spacecraft annually at its facility near Denver while expanding operations in Long Beach, California, SpaceNews reported.

The company has grown from roughly 150 employees last year to about 300 employees today and plans to reach approximately 500 employees by the end of the year, Rogers told Bloomberg.

As investor interest grows around space and defense technology, attention is also increasing around healthcare companies developing diagnostics originally designed for aerospace and extreme-environment use cases before expanding into broader commercial healthcare markets.

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rHealth is building a space-tested diagnostics platform designed to bring lab-quality blood testing closer to patients in minutes rather than weeks. Originally validated in collaboration with NASA for use aboard the International Space Station, the technology is now being adapted for at-home and point-of-care settings to address widespread delays in diagnostic access.

Backed by institutions including NASA and the NIH, rHealth is targeting the large global diagnostics market with a multi-test platform and a model built around devices, consumables, and software. With FDA registration in progress, the company is positioning itself as a potential shift toward faster, more decentralized healthcare testing.

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