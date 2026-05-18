Cash flow problems are not something you might automatically associate with high net worth individuals, but advisors say their clients can be more prone to problems than those in lower wealth brackets.

Cash flow is a fuel that can turn savings into wealth, experts say, but HNW families often suffer from problems that arise from the timing of asset sales and illiquid investments. A healthy amount of cash on hand can create wealth from savings, and the more liquid investors are, the more opportunities they can take to build wealth, experts say.

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The ‘Fuel That Can Turn Savings Into Wealth'

Cash flow is the "fuel that can turn savings into wealth," Patrick Marincko, financial advisor at Bogart Wealth, told InvestmentNews. The more liquid a family is, the more nimble they can be in putting that money to work for the future, he said.

Like average American earners and businesses, rich families can often struggle to strike the right balance among cash on hand, savings, and investments. Another issue can be illiquid investments, such as property or early-stage businesses that have not yet reached their full profit potential.

"It is easy to fall into the false sense of security that a high income provides," Marincko said. "But a high income is not the same thing as being wealthy. None of us wants to work forever, and if we want to reach the point where work is optional, we must focus on building wealth now."

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Dealing With The Negative Connotations Of Lack

Another problem, Marckinko told InvestmentNews, is the psychological effects of limited cash flow, which can bring feelings of shame, such as that we have made mistakes along the way. But he looks to set new goals for his clients, rather than dwell on yesterday's decisions.

"When we shift the conversation from tightening the budget to prioritizing future wealth building, the energy changes," to a more collaborative outlook, Marckinko said.

A real-world example would be Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is gearing up for an IPO of his SpaceX exploration company and the potential to see his net worth approaching the $1 trillion mark.

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"In many cases, the issue isn't a lack of wealth, but a lack of access to that wealth, Bindert told InvestmentNews, adding that "the consequences can be significant. Investors may be forced to sell securities at unfavorable prices to generate cash, which can trigger additional tax liabilities."

A Focus On Long-Term Wealth And Planning

Howard Sharfman, senior managing director at NFP Insurance Solutions, agreed that HNW families don't suffer cash flow problems because of a lack of assets, but because of timing, he told InvestmentNews. The same issues, such as a business sale, illiquidity in private equity investments, and overexposure to real estate, are factors that can hamper cash flow.

"In many cases, the problem isn't net worth, it is timing," Sharfman said.

The key takeaway for HNW individuals and families is a focus on planning and long-term wealth generation, according to the three wealth experts. Having a solid alignment among spending, liquidity, and investment strategy can reduce the risk of cash flow problems and allow them to keep their prized assets and continue compounding their wealth, Sharfman said.

With wealth often tied up in illiquid assets like businesses and real estate, advisors note that cash flow planning becomes just as important as investment performance. Some investors choose to connect with a financial adviser to help align liquidity needs with long-term wealth strategy and tax considerations.

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