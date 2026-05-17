Nothing says "stable marriage" quite like declaring yourself "the prize" while hiding out in a gaming room and threatening divorce over a dentist appointment.

The woman said the problems intensified after she gave birth. While navigating postpartum life and working 40 hours a week, she said her husband criticized both her appearance and the amount of work she was doing at home.

"When I was 10 months postpartum he was telling me I am fat and lazy and all I do is take care of the baby and work," she wrote.

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According to the post, tensions reached another level on her birthday. The Redditor said her husband demanded she stay home or he would divorce her. But because her daughter had a dental appointment that morning, she left anyway.

"Needless to say he didn’t even say hello to me and slept in his game room," she wrote.

The woman said he had already begun telling other people he planned to divorce her and had even spoken with an attorney before discussing it with her directly.

‘The Prize' Became Unemployed

The poster said some of her husband's harshest comments centered on age, money and the idea that he believed he held all the leverage in the relationship.

"He told me I was not the prize, I'm almost 40 and have four kids three who are minors," she wrote. "He said he's the prize, he’s in his prime and makes good money and any woman would love to be in my shoes and take care of his kids."

The woman also said he invited the mother of one of his children to the house while she was away. She did not elaborate further on that part of the situation.

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Then came the development that shifted the entire dynamic. According to the post, her husband lost his job and quickly began acting differently.

"He then starts talking nicer to me and acting different than before," she wrote.

The Redditor said he asked her to delay moving out and began telling family and friends he wanted to work things out. But she said the sudden shift felt tied more to circumstance than reconciliation.

"It feels more like I'm his only option at the moment," she wrote.

She told him she still planned to move forward with separating because "his actions did not align with someone who wanted to be with me."

Plan Suddenly Changed Once The Job Was Gone

Many commenters argued the husband's confidence appeared closely connected to his income and employment status.

"He's realizing that nobody wants an unemployed jack*ss who verbally abuses his postpartum wife," one Redditor said.

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Another commenter said the husband "built up an idea in his head where he was the be all and end all and just found out that he's just lucky."

Others focused less on the divorce itself and more on the imbalance described in the relationship. Several pointed out that the woman was raising children, recovering postpartum and working full time while also dealing with repeated insults and threats of divorce.

Navigating a split with four children and a sudden change in household income creates a complex web of support obligations and shared debt.

Before the moving trucks arrive, many in this position find it essential to consult with a divorce attorney to understand their rights and a financial advisor to map out a sustainable solo budget. Seeking professional guidance early—before emotions or bank accounts bottom out—ensures that the transition is handled with logic rather than impulse.

This isn’t just a story about a job loss; it's a study in character. The husband's “prime” was built on the fragile foundation of a salary, while the wife's value was proven through the daily grind of working, parenting, and maintaining her dignity under fire.

He learned the hard way that a paycheck can disappear overnight, but a reputation for how you treat your partner lasts much longer. When the money vanished, so did his leverage—proving that if you only act like a “prize” when you're winning, you probably weren’t one to begin with.

Read Next: Small adjustments in financial strategy can compound over time—find out how SmartAsset connects you with advisors tailored to your goals.

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