The person, who described themselves as a second-generation member of a wealthy family, referenced the old saying, “Shirtsleeves to shirtsleeves in three generations,” and asked others how families can stop inherited wealth from disappearing over time.

Why Family Wealth Often Disappears

Many commenters said the so-called “third generation curse” is less about spoiled heirs and more about human nature, family size and lifestyle creep.

“Many ultra wealthy families tend to have more kids than middle class families,” they wrote. “So at a minimum, the pie gets divided by more people.”

Don't Miss:

Investors With $1M+ Often Use Advisors for Tax Strategy — This Tool Matches You With One in Minutes

Blue-Chip Art Has Outperformed the S&P 500 for Decades — Here's How to Invest

Others pointed to divorce, addiction, overspending and descendants who choose lower-paying careers while still trying to maintain expensive lifestyles.

“Then, you have the one or few degenerates who do sabotage finances — drugs, schemes, etc. that quickly sink a fortune,” the commenter added.

Still, many people in the discussion argued that the issue isn’t really about money management alone. They said parenting and values matter far more.

One person from a fourth-generation wealthy family said only a few cousins were actively growing the family’s wealth while others simply chose careers or lifestyles they enjoyed.

“Most of us took on jobs we like, or became stay at home moms and are subsidized by the inheritance,” they shared, “and will probably pass on wealth to the next generation, but not as much as we received.”

Trending: Not sure what kind of financial advisor fits your goals? Take a short quiz and get matched through SmartAsset in minutes.

Some stressed the importance of making wealthy children work and experience discomfort instead of shielding them from every challenge.

“Our goal as parents should be to expose your children to challenges that they can overcome,” one person wrote.

Another said wealthy children need perspective.

“It’s really important for well-off parents to make sure their kids understand that THERE ARE PEOPLE who would KILL to live one day in your shoes,” they wrote after describing a visit to their parents’ impoverished home country.

Trusts, Rules And Family Pressure

Some wealthy families described using strict trusts to preserve money over generations.

One third-generation commenter said their grandfather created a trust that required beneficiaries to graduate from college and maintain employment in order to receive distributions.

“We aren’t allowed to take out as much money as we want,” they added.

Another said their family’s trust has survived for centuries through strict rules surrounding employment, inheritance and asset control.

See Also: From Apple to Tesla — The Stocks Driving a Leveraged ETF Revolution for Retail Traders

But not everyone believed preserving wealth forever should be the primary goal.

One woman who married into an extremely wealthy family said that later generations sometimes become consumed by fear of losing the fortune.

“NO ONE wanted to carry the shame of being the one who f***ed up and lost it all,” she wrote.

She argued that wealthy families should focus less on preserving every dollar forever and more on helping future generations build meaningful lives.

“I never want them to feel guilty if they cannot stretch the funds to last forever,” she added.

One person pushed back strongly, arguing that heirs have a responsibility to protect what previous generations sacrificed to build.

Preserving wealth across generations usually involves more than just investment returns. Families often end up dealing with trusts, taxes, estate planning, charitable giving and questions around how heirs should access money in the first place.

That's one reason many high-net-worth families work with financial advisers—to help build structures that balance long-term wealth preservation with flexibility for future generations.

Read Next: Grow your IRA or 401(k) with Crypto – unlock the power of alternative investments including a Crypto IRA within your retirement account.

Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

Rad AI

Immersed

Connect Invest

rHealth

rHealth is building a space-tested diagnostics platform designed to bring lab-quality blood testing closer to patients in minutes rather than weeks. Originally validated in collaboration with NASA for use aboard the International Space Station, the technology is now being adapted for at-home and point-of-care settings to address widespread delays in diagnostic access.

Backed by institutions including NASA and the NIH, rHealth is targeting the large global diagnostics market with a multi-test platform and a model built around devices, consumables, and software. With FDA registration in progress, the company is positioning itself as a potential shift toward faster, more decentralized healthcare testing.

Arrived

Masterworks

Public

Lightstone

AdviserMatch

Accredited Debt Relief

Image: Shutterstock