Many retail traders spend their days jumping between volatile stocks, chasing news headlines and trying to predict which company will make the next big move. But a growing number of traders say there is a simpler way to approach day trading: futures.

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Why Some Traders Prefer Futures

The original poster laid out several reasons why futures have become their preferred trading vehicle. They argued that futures offer simpler price movement, cleaner chart setups and fewer distractions compared to tracking individual stocks.

“Linear price movement and limited choices,” the trader wrote. “You always know how much money you’ll gain or lose if the underlying price moves a certain amount, without using a calculator.”

The trader also highlighted the leverage available in futures markets, particularly through micro contracts that allow traders with smaller accounts to participate.

“Make a good income when a well-known instrument like the S&P500 moves less than a half of a percent,” the post said.

One of the biggest talking points in the thread involved taxes. “The 60/40 tax treatment is a game changer that most new traders overlook,” one commenter wrote.

Another trader called it “essentially a 10-20% head start on your net profit.”

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Some also praised futures for avoiding the Pattern Day Trader rule that limits frequent trading activity for smaller stock trading accounts.

Others said trading futures helped simplify their routines.

“I learned on futures and trade futures exclusively to this day,” one trader wrote. “Plenty of price action, easy at tax time, and I don’t feel so stressed about missing some obscure news that can affect a single stock.”

Not Everyone Agreed

Despite the enthusiasm around futures, plenty of traders pushed back against the idea that they’re automatically superior.

Some stock traders argued that individual equities provide clearer catalysts through earnings, news events and company-specific momentum.

“Futures lack the frequent catalysts for outsized, predictable moves,” one commenter said.

Others warned that futures trading can become extremely dangerous for inexperienced traders because of the leverage involved.

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One experienced commenter explained that traders can control contracts worth hundreds of thousands of dollars while only posting a relatively small amount of margin.

“The leverage will kill you if you aren’t fully prepared when you go live,” the trader warned.

Even among traders who preferred stocks, options or forex, many still agreed that futures offer advantages in liquidity, execution speed and simplicity. But the overall consensus was that regardless of the instrument, discipline and risk management remain the deciding factors.

What Is Futures Trading?

Futures trading basically means traders are betting on whether markets like the S&P 500, oil or gold will go up or down. Instead of buying actual shares of a company, futures traders are trying to profit from short-term price moves, usually with borrowed money that can magnify both gains and losses.

Some newer traders are starting with simulated futures platforms that let them practice strategies using real-time market data before risking actual money, especially as interest grows around micro futures and shorter-term trading setups.

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