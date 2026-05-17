A 33-year-old sparked a heated debate online recently after sharing a plan to work 80 hours a week for the next two years in hopes of catching up financially after struggling through most of their 20s.

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Burnout Imminent?

While some praised the discipline and willingness to sacrifice, the overwhelming response focused on the physical and mental toll of working 80-hour weeks.

“Your plan sounds absolutely miserable and I doubt you’d stick with it,” one commenter wrote in one of the thread’s most upvoted replies.

Another person who had previously worked similar schedules said the experience was brutal.

“I worked 72 hours per week for a couple of years straight and let me tell you, it completely wrecked my body,” they wrote. “I do NOT recommend it. It’s really not worth it, even with a six-figure salary.”

Several former warehouse workers specifically warned against trying the plan at Amazon.

“Being a human robot for 40 plus hours a week is going to destroy you, both mentally and physically,” one commenter wrote. “80-hour weeks for two years will absolutely break you.”

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Others argued that the math simply didn’t justify the sacrifice. One person estimated that even after two years of nonstop work, taxes would leave the poster with roughly $140,000 to $150,000 invested.

“You really think you’re gonna be able to coast on $143K for the rest of your life?” the commenter asked.

The thread also became a broader discussion about burnout culture and whether people should sacrifice their health in pursuit of financial independence.

“You can’t invest your way out of regret,” one user commented. “But you can build something genuinely solid from where you are right now.”

The Most Common Advice

Many commenters said that spending those extra hours building higher-paying skills would create a far better long-term outcome than grinding through low-paying labor jobs.

Industrial controls and automation became one of the biggest side discussions after one commenter suggested learning systems like programmable logic controllers, supervisory control and data acquisition systems and process controls.

“You can be a self-employed Controls Engineer/Controls Designer/Controls Technician within a year if you take it seriously,” they wrote, adding that experienced workers can bill out at “$150+/hr plus your travel expenses paid.”

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Other commenters recommended plumbing, sheet metal apprenticeships, actuarial science, radiology, railroad work and finance licensing.

Some also encouraged the poster to think about quality of life and family instead of only focusing on retirement math.

“Don’t give up the last few years you might have with your Dad to being a wage slave,” one commenter wrote.

A smaller group defended the plan, saying intense work periods can pay off financially if approached carefully. One said they had worked 80-hour weeks for more than a year and had dramatically increased retirement savings and paid off debt.

Still, even many supporters acknowledged the lifestyle comes with major trade-offs.

“It was great financially but bad for all other areas of my life,” one commenter admitted.

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