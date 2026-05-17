Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban is seemingly taking aim at the U.S. healthcare system every day, and this time, he questioned why insurance companies can deny medical care without facing the same level of accountability that doctors and hospitals often do.

“If insurance companies can deny care and call it ‘medically unnecessary,'” Cuban wrote in a recent post on X, “why aren’t they required to have malpractice insurance when they get it wrong and someone gets sicker or tragically dies?”

Don't Miss:

Cuban Questions Insurance Accountability

The post quickly sparked discussion online, especially among people frustrated with denied claims and prior authorization battles.

Cuban responded with a single-word answer: “None.”

The exchange reflects a broader criticism Cuban has been making for years about the role insurance companies play in healthcare. He says insurers have become powerful gatekeepers that influence medical decisions while avoiding the level of liability physicians typically face.

Trending: This Under-$1 Pre-IPO AI Company Is Still Open to Retail Investors — Learn More

Those frustrations were also front and center in a lengthy blog post Cuban published in January 2025, titled “A Few Words On Healthcare.”

Healthcare itself is simple, but the financial side of the industry has become unnecessarily complicated, he said in the post.

Push For Transparency And Lower Costs

To Cuban, one of the biggest problems is the lack of transparency in healthcare pricing. Instead of hospitals posting bundled procedure prices, he proposed showing the actual costs of supplies, labor and treatment materials used for each patient.

“Show the actual cost the hospital paid for the bandaids, the sterile water, the fully burdened with benefits doctor, nurse, [physical therapist], and anything else that is used specifically for the care of that patient,” he wrote. Insurance bureaucracy dramatically inflates healthcare spending through billing disputes, administrative costs and pricing manipulation.

See Also: More Than Half of Americans Aren't Prepared for Retirement — Including 62% of Gen Y

Cuban also said that insurance companies should largely be removed from routine healthcare payments altogether because insurance-related administration and billing disputes add massive costs to the healthcare system.

He estimated the current roughly $5 trillion U.S. healthcare system could potentially shrink to around $2.5 trillion if the industry became more transparent and less dependent on insurance-related administration.

He also criticized what he described as an “arms race” among large hospital systems competing over expensive facilities and branding.

Read Next: See if you can cut your monthly debt payments by 40% — check your eligibility in minutes.

Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

Rad AI

Immersed

Connect Invest

rHealth

rHealth is building a space-tested diagnostics platform designed to bring lab-quality blood testing closer to patients in minutes rather than weeks. Originally validated in collaboration with NASA for use aboard the International Space Station, the technology is now being adapted for at-home and point-of-care settings to address widespread delays in diagnostic access.

Backed by institutions including NASA and the NIH, rHealth is targeting the large global diagnostics market with a multi-test platform and a model built around devices, consumables, and software. With FDA registration in progress, the company is positioning itself as a potential shift toward faster, more decentralized healthcare testing.

Arrived

Masterworks

Public

Lightstone

AdviserMatch

Accredited Debt Relief

Image: Shutterstock