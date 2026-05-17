Many Americans quietly wrestle with the same question: Is the purpose of financial planning to actually enjoy retirement, or simply accumulate as much money as possible before dying?

Why Advisors Tend To Be Conservative

“It just seems to me most of these ‘financial advisors’ want everyone to save, save, save and save some more and die with millions of dollars,” the original poster wrote.

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The thread quickly filled with responses from people explaining why retirement planning often sounds more cautious than exciting.

Several commenters pointed out that retirement isn’t just about replacing monthly bills. Healthcare costs alone can dramatically change the equation, especially for people retiring before Medicare eligibility at age 65.

“Healthcare is very expensive from 55-65,” one commenter wrote, adding that having retiree health benefits through a pension “shortens our needs tremendously.”

Others noticed that retirees often underestimate how unpredictable spending becomes later in life. Someone may plan for a steady monthly budget, only to suddenly face home repairs, vacations, helping adult children financially or paying for long-term care.

“Clients rarely stick to their budget,” one commenter said. “They might agree to $10k/month drawdown plus Social Security, but then they want an extra $20k to redo the landscaping and paint the house.”

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The conversation also showed how much retirement has changed over the years. Several people said the old idea that $1 million was enough to retire comfortably just doesn’t go as far anymore.

“Growing up, $1 mil seemed like the magic number for retirement,” one person wrote. “Now that I’m 50, divorced, in a very high-cost-of-living area, and hoping to help my kids financially if needed, $1 mil would equate to financial ruin in my scenario.”

The Debate Over Financial Advisors

Some questioned whether advisors who charge fees based on assets under management have an incentive to encourage larger portfolios.

“A $5M portfolio earns them 5x the fees of a $1M portfolio,” one wrote.

Still, many people in the thread defended good financial planners, saying their value becomes most important near retirement. Topics like withdrawal strategies, tax planning, Social Security timing and estate planning can become extremely complicated.

“The purpose isn’t millions, it’s independence,” one commenter wrote. “Enough capital to control your time is more valuable than chasing big numbers.”

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Others said the real goal of financial planning is balance. Saving aggressively while working may create flexibility later, but retirement should still involve enjoying life.

“The purpose of financial planning is to make sure that at every life stage you have enough money to be comfortable,” another commenter wrote.

For many readers, the thread reflected a growing tension between preparing responsibly for an uncertain future and wondering whether people sometimes become so focused on building wealth that they forget to actually use it.

Read Next: More Than Half of Americans Aren't Prepared for Retirement — Including 62% of Gen Y

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