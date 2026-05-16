America's debt bill has grown so large that even the world's richest man, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, sounded less like a tech mogul and more like someone warning the country its financial engine was starting to smoke.

"A country is no different from a person," Musk said during a Fox News interview in 2025. "If a country overspends and doesn't spend wisely, just like a person, the country will go bankrupt."

He said corruption, waste, and unchecked spending were pushing the country toward dangerous territory.

Don't Miss:

"The reason I'm here is because I'm very worried about America going bankrupt due to the corruption and waste," Musk told Fox News. "And if we don't do something about it, the ship of America is going to sink. And we're all on that ship."

The Numbers Behind Musk's Warning Still Look Massive

When Musk made the comments last year, the federal government was already running deficits near $1.8 trillion annually. Fiscal year 2025 ultimately closed with a deficit of roughly $1.8 trillion, according to Congressional Budget Office estimates.

The numbers now are not much better.

The CBO and other fiscal watchdog groups project fiscal year 2026 deficits to land around $1.9 trillion, with some estimates climbing above $2 trillion. In just the first six months of fiscal year 2026, the federal government had already borrowed about $1.2 trillion.

Trending: What If Your Investment Income Didn't Rely Entirely on Market Swings? Some Investors Are Taking a Different Approach

Interest payments are becoming an even bigger issue. Recent projections show annual interest costs on the national debt topping $1 trillion, meaning more taxpayer money is being spent servicing existing debt instead of funding government programs or infrastructure.

Musk also warned that the consequences would eventually hit everyone, not just politicians in Washington.

"Your company is not going to exist if the ship of America sinks," he told Fox News. "And we should do everything we possibly can to ensure that America is strong for far into the future."

Why Musk's ‘Ship Of America' Line Landed

The warning resonated because Musk framed the debt problem in terms most households already understand.

See Also: From the International Space Station to everyday use — this NASA-tested diagnostics platform is moving toward at-home lab testing

Americans buried under rising debt are often told to consult a financial advisor, rein in unnecessary spending, and build a workable long-term budget before the situation spirals further. Musk's broader argument was that countries eventually face the same math problem.

But financial advisors are not just for people trying to climb out of debt. Periods of economic uncertainty, rising interest costs, and concerns about long-term government spending also push many people to seek professional guidance on retirement planning, investment strategy, and protecting their finances during volatile markets.

More than a year after the Fox News interview, the central issue Musk raised remains largely unchanged. Deficits are still approaching $2 trillion, debt interest costs continue climbing, and Washington still has not found a clear path to slow either one down.

Read Next: See What AI Could Build for Your Portfolio — Try a Custom Index Now

Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

Connect Invest

Mode Mobile

rHealth

rHealth is building a space-tested diagnostics platform designed to bring lab-quality blood testing closer to patients in minutes rather than weeks. Originally validated in collaboration with NASA for use aboard the International Space Station, the technology is now being adapted for at-home and point-of-care settings to address widespread delays in diagnostic access.

Backed by institutions including NASA and the NIH, rHealth is targeting the large global diagnostics market with a multi-test platform and a model built around devices, consumables, and software. With FDA registration in progress, the company is positioning itself as a potential shift toward faster, more decentralized healthcare testing.

Direxion

Immersed

Arrived

Masterworks

Public

AdviserMatch

Accredited Debt Relief

Finance Advisors

Image: Shutterstock