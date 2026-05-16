He Bought A 14-Unit Apartment Complex 7 Years Ago. Now Says It Runs Like An 'Autopilot Cash Flow Machine'

Real estate investor and YouTuber Adriel Hsu is pulling back the curtain on what owning a multifamily property actually looks like over the long term, and it wasn’t nearly as passive as social media often makes it appear.

In a recent video, Hsu broke down the full seven-and-a-half-year journey of buying, renovating and operating a 14-unit apartment complex he purchased in 2018. It included losing more than $17,000 to a failed property management company and dealing with a tenant lawsuit after someone fell through the second floor.

From Cold Letter To Apartment Owner

Hsu said he originally found the property while driving around neighborhoods where he liked to invest. After spotting the building, he looked up the owner through county records and mailed him directly.

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The owner, a retired ship captain living in Florida, initially wanted $550,000 for the property back in 2017.

At first, Hsu thought the deal didn’t make sense financially because the operating expenses were extremely high. He initially offered just $425,000 after reviewing the numbers and the owner refused.

After spending a year studying multifamily underwriting and reviewing more deals, Hsu realized the issue wasn’t necessarily the property itself. Instead, he believed poor management was inflating expenses.

By the time he figured that out, the market had already moved higher. The seller rejected his offer of $550,000 and eventually negotiated the sale price up to $630,000.

Financing the property also proved difficult because lenders didn’t consider his previous house-flipping experience as multifamily experience. Eventually, a small local credit union agreed to finance the purchase after Hsu presented a detailed plan for reducing expenses and improving operations.

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Lawsuits, Stolen Rents And Turning The Property Around

The problems started almost immediately after closing.

Hsu hired a new property management company that had recently spun off from the previous management group. But within three months, communication stopped and rent payments disappeared.

According to Hsu, the company went bankrupt after using collected rents to keep the business afloat.

“I was out over $17,000,” he said. That loss included security deposits, January rent and prepaid February rent.

The investor then decided to self-manage the property remotely. He said one of the biggest operational upgrades was replacing traditional locks with electronic keypad deadbolts to reduce maintenance calls and tenant lockouts.

Things became even more chaotic in 2019 after a tenant fell through a damaged upstairs floor during repairs related to a roof leak. The tenant later sued Hsu for $250,000, claiming negligence and injuries.

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The lawsuit dragged on for six years before finally settling in February, one day before trial, according to Hsu.

Despite the setbacks, the property’s finances eventually improved dramatically.

After several years of renovations, tenant turnover and operational fixes, Hsu refinanced the property in 2022 after it appraised for $950,000. The refinance returned roughly $252,000 to him while lowering his interest rate.

“It took a lot of hard work and sweat equity to turn the apartment complex around into an automated autopilot cash flowing machine it is today,” he said as the building now operates smoothly with near-full occupancy and an annual cash flow of roughly $20,000 to $30,000.

“If you’re considering investing in multifamily, just know there will always be surprise challenges and it will be difficult managing people, tenants and their place,” Hsu finished the video with advice. “But it’s well worth it if you have the right systems in place and you buy the right properties at the right price.”

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