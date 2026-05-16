Personal finance YouTuber Humphrey Yang says one of the biggest mistakes people make at a car dealership is revealing how much they want to spend each month.

In a recent video, Yang warned that the moment buyers tell a salesperson their monthly budget, they lose negotiating power. “The moment you reveal your number, you’ve lost the game and you’ve actually cost yourself upwards of thousands of dollars,” he said.

Dealerships are trained to shift buyers’ attention away from the total cost of the vehicle and toward the monthly payment instead, according to Yang.

Don't Miss:

Dealers Want Buyers Focused On Monthly Payments

Yang explained that dealerships can manipulate several variables in a financing deal while still keeping the payment within a customer’s stated budget.

“The entire sales process here is designed to keep you focused on the monthly payment instead of the total cost of the car,” he said.

He used the example of a $26,995 Subaru Crosstrek with an estimated payment of around $528 per month on a five-year loan at a 6.5% interest rate. If a buyer walks into the dealership and says their budget is between $500 and $600 per month, Yang said dealers may use that information to push upgrades, add-ons or higher-priced trims.

Instead of leaving the deal alone at $528 per month, a dealership may try to increase the payment closer to the buyer’s upper limit by adding dealer packages, warranties or other extras.

Yang also discussed the “four-square worksheet,” a common dealership sales tool that breaks negotiations into four categories: trade-in value, vehicle price, down payment and monthly payment.

Trending: Think the biggest tech gains happen after an IPO? Click here to see why some investors are looking at opportunities before companies go public.

While buyers naturally focus on the vehicle price, Yang said dealerships often redirect attention to the payment amount.

He added that dealers can lower monthly payments simply by extending the loan length. A payment may look more affordable on paper, but buyers can end up paying far more in total interest over time.

Financing Tricks Can Cost Buyers Thousands

Yang also warned that dealerships sometimes mark up financing rates above what buyers actually qualify for, which can quietly cost people much more money over time.

Even a 1% increase in interest can add hundreds or thousands of dollars in extra costs over the life of a loan.

He shared a recent experience visiting a Toyota dealership, where financing rates ranged from 6.9% to nearly 10%.

“You’d never know this if you didn’t do any research ahead of time,” Yang said.

See Also: Discover How AI Can Turn Your Investment Ideas Into Tradable Assets — See How

To avoid overpaying, Yang recommended buyers secure financing pre-approval through a bank, credit union or online lender before visiting a dealership.

He also encouraged buyers to avoid discussing monthly payments altogether during negotiations.

“I don’t really care much about the monthly payment,” Yang suggested telling salespeople. “I’m just more focused on the overall price.”

Finally, he encouraged buyers to say no to most add-ons sold in the finance office, including paint protection packages, wheel coverage and extended warranties.

“You just really want to say no to almost everything that they try to upsell you on,” Yang said.

Auto loans, interest costs and long financing terms can have a bigger impact on long-term wealth than many buyers realize. Some consumers work with financial advisers to build spending plans that align major purchases with broader retirement and investment goals.

Read Next: The "Uber of Smartphone Monetization" Turning Ad Scrolling Into Earnings Opens Its $0.50/Share Pre-IPO Round With Bonus Shares Available

Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

Connect Invest

Mode Mobile

rHealth

rHealth is building a space-tested diagnostics platform designed to bring lab-quality blood testing closer to patients in minutes rather than weeks. Originally validated in collaboration with NASA for use aboard the International Space Station, the technology is now being adapted for at-home and point-of-care settings to address widespread delays in diagnostic access.

Backed by institutions including NASA and the NIH, rHealth is targeting the large global diagnostics market with a multi-test platform and a model built around devices, consumables, and software. With FDA registration in progress, the company is positioning itself as a potential shift toward faster, more decentralized healthcare testing.

Direxion

Immersed

Arrived

Masterworks

Public

AdviserMatch

Accredited Debt Relief

Finance Advisors

Image: Shutterstock