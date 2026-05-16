An everyday investor started a discussion after saying they were struggling emotionally while watching people around them appear to make easy money trading options.

The poster, writing on the r/stocks subreddit, said they’re in their 30s, work a regular 9-to-6 job and try to invest responsibly for the long term. But lately, they said social media has been making them question things.

“Lately I’ve been feeling this weird mix of jealousy, FOMO, and frustration seeing people I know make what looks like stupid amounts of money trading options,” the investor wrote.

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The investor acknowledged they understood social media often hides losses, but admitted the posts still weighed on them mentally.

“Even knowing that, it still kind of gets in my head sometimes and makes me question whether I’m wasting my time grinding at work while other people are making my monthly salary off a couple trades,” they said.

The thread quickly exploded with responses from people who said they had experienced the exact same feelings.

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Many commenters argued the issue wasn’t investing itself, but survivorship bias and social media culture. “No one brags about losing half their account in a single dumbass trade,” one highly upvoted reply said. “But they’ll tell everyone they know about that one time they made 10x in a day.”

Others compared options trading to gambling at a casino. One investor shared a story about a friend who constantly bragged about casino wins but rarely discussed losses.

“The casino doesn’t keep the doors open by giving away six grand to everybody who walks in,” another replied.

Traders Share Their Own Losses

Several commenters revealed they had personally lost huge amounts of money trading options.

“I’ve made some amazing trades and made some great picks I bought and held that made a lot of money,” one investor wrote. “But then I’ve also f***ed with options and lost $30k in a month.”

“I lost 200k last year (I was at 300k),” another added. “Kept the suffering to myself.”

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Some said those kinds of losses are far more common than social media makes them appear.

“For every person turning $3k into $20k, there are dozens who lost that $3k and more in an afternoon,” one investor wrote.

Others pointed out that many traders who hit massive wins eventually lose the money trying to repeat the same success.

Still, a handful of experienced investors said options themselves are not inherently bad when used conservatively. Some described strategies involving covered calls, long-term equity anticipation securities and selling options for smaller, steadier returns.

But even many profitable traders warned that consistency takes years to develop. “It’s taken me 3 years of daily grind to make anything from options,” one investor shared.

By the end of the discussion, many people agreed the real issue wasn’t just options trading itself, but how constantly seeing people online appear to get rich fast can mess with your mindset.

A lot of what's driving the frustration in the thread isn't really about options—it's about not having a clear framework for what "good investing" is supposed to look like over time. When short-term wins are constantly visible online, it becomes harder to judge whether a strategy is actually aligned with goals like retirement timelines, risk tolerance, or income needs.

This is where structured financial planning can help put guardrails around decisions—especially around how much portfolio risk is appropriate and whether speculative trades fit at all into a long-term plan.

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