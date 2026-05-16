People who work harder should enjoy greater financial success, but the country also has a responsibility to make sure children have access to basic opportunities, former White House communications director and SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci said.

“I’m not for equal outcomes. I certainly want unequal outcomes,” Scaramucci said in a recent appearance on “The Fifth Column” podcast. “If you’re working 10 times harder than somebody, you deserve the economic rent.”

“I have no problem with [Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) co-founder] Jeff Bezos,” he continued. “If he wants to live on his yacht, that’s great.”

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A Fair Shot At The Starting Line

Scaramucci said on the podcast that he grew up in a blue-collar neighborhood where his father worked as a crane operator and many families later saw factories close and wages lose purchasing power over time.

“But I do want the kids from the neighborhood I grew up in to be fed, educated, to have healthcare, and to get to the starting block,” he added in a post on X. “That’s not socialism, that’s a rich enough country deciding that some basic level of fairness is worth paying for. Equal opportunity. Not equal outcomes.”

Economic frustration in working-class America has been building for decades, Scaramucci said on the podcast. Globalization, the rise of China, long foreign wars and the 2008 financial crisis created deep resentment among many Americans who felt left behind.

“We shifted these people from thinking their kids were going to do better than them to now thinking that their kids were going to do worse than them,” he said.

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Scaramucci admitted he initially underestimated how much anger and frustration existed outside elite financial circles.

“[President Donald] Trump saw the grievance,” he said. “He was seeing something about America that I myself didn’t see.”

Scaramucci also said that economic instability can create political instability if large parts of the population feel disconnected from opportunity.

“We have to reconnect these people to the social contract,” he said on the podcast. “We have to make these people feel that they can have a living wage in the society.”

Despite his criticism of populism and authoritarian politics, Scaramucci still strongly supports capitalism and wealth creation. At the same time, he said America is wealthy enough to make sure children aren’t locked out of opportunity because of where they were born.

Scaramucci's point comes down to a split that shows up in real financial life: opportunity and outcomes aren't the same thing. People can work hard and still end up in very different financial positions depending on taxes, planning decisions, and how wealth is managed over time.

That gap is where structured financial guidance can matter—helping individuals turn income and savings into a plan that actually reflects their goals instead of just reacting to circumstances.

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