Speaking about Airbnb's $100 billion market debut on "The Diary of a CEO" podcast in October 2023, Chesky said that as the IPO high began to fade, a sense of sadness crept in. His day-to-day life, he said, looked almost exactly the same as it did before the listing.

Don't Miss:

"I had 20%, 30% sadness in a part of me and it emerged after the high of the IPO started going down," Chesky told host Steven Bartlett. "The thing that shocked me was my life day to day was exactly like it was before the IPO it was as if nothing had happened. Nothing was really different."

‘What I Wanted Was Love'

In building Airbnb, Chesky said he became "addicted" to work, putting in long hours as the company grew, which is mostly viewed as drive and productivity rather than addiction. He later realized that what he wanted more than anything was love and connection, but the success brought admiration and flattery.

"What I wanted was love and what I was actually attracting was adulation," Chesky told Bartlett. "Now, my motivations have gone more internal, more intrinsic. No amount of additional status or money or anything is going to make me feel better because this amount hasn’t actually changed how I feel."

See Also: Think the biggest tech gains happen after an IPO? Click here to see why some investors are looking at opportunities before companies go public.

Obama's Advice for Chesky

Chesky said his busy schedule and lack of intentional outreach caused him to slowly drift away from his high school and college friends. He recalled advice from President Barack Obama, who had become his mentor, on what would actually help him deal with his loneliness.

" I kind of felt lonely and I remember telling him I think I need to be in another relationship and he said, ‘I don’t think you yet need to be in a relationship, I think what you need are friends,'" Chesky told Bartlett. "We have all these people but we’re not reaching out to them and they’re also not reaching out to us and everyone’s waiting for someone else to take some initiative."

Read Next:

Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

Connect Invest

Mode Mobile

rHealth

rHealth is building a space-tested diagnostics platform designed to bring lab-quality blood testing closer to patients in minutes rather than weeks. Originally validated in collaboration with NASA for use aboard the International Space Station, the technology is now being adapted for at-home and point-of-care settings to address widespread delays in diagnostic access.

Backed by institutions including NASA and the NIH, rHealth is targeting the large global diagnostics market with a multi-test platform and a model built around devices, consumables, and software. With FDA registration in progress, the company is positioning itself as a potential shift toward faster, more decentralized healthcare testing.

Direxion

Immersed

Arrived

Masterworks

Public

AdviserMatch

Accredited Debt Relief

Finance Advisors

Image: Shutterstock