A tenant says their landlord replaced a broken refrigerator with a high-tech smart fridge, only to later demand an extra monthly fee to use it.

They received an email from management claiming the new appliance counted as a “premium smart device” that required a mandatory $15 “monthly tech fee,” the tenant shared on Reddit recently.

‘It Is A Fridge. It Keeps Milk Cold.’

According to the tenant, their original “ancient” refrigerator had been failing for months before finally dying completely.

Don't Miss:

“It was making this grinding noise for months and leaking coolant everywhere until it just stopped cooling entirely,” the tenant wrote. “I lost about eighty dollars worth of groceries because it happened while I was at work and of course the landlord ignored my first four texts about it.”

The tenant said a new refrigerator was eventually delivered and installed. At first, they thought the landlord was finally doing something helpful.

“The new fridge is one of those smart models with a screen on the door and it is definitely overkill for a studio apartment, but I figured whatever,” the post said.

That changed after the tenant received a message from management explaining that the appliance was considered an “upgrade” from the old refrigerator listed in the lease.

The tenant said management warned that if the fee wasn’t paid, some features could be remotely disabled.

“They even said if I do not pay they will remotely disable the smart features which apparently includes the ice maker and the internal temperature controls through some proprietary app they installed,” the tenant wrote.

Trending: More Than Half of Americans Aren't Prepared for Retirement — Including 62% of Gen Y

The renter argued the lease only states that a refrigerator is included and doesn’t mention additional charges tied to appliances.

“It is a fridge. It keeps milk cold,” the tenant wrote. “I do not need a screen to tell me the weather or play Spotify while I am making a sandwich but apparently I am being forced to pay for the privilege of not having my food rot.”

Is This Even Legal?

“The landlord definitely bought this ‘smart’ fridge without realizing they would have to pay a subscription fee for it to actually work and they’re trying to make it your problem,” one commenter wrote.

“If the fee isn’t in your lease, then it’s not legal,” another commenter wrote. “If the fridge is mentioned in the lease, then he is responsible for any repairs or replacements.”

See Also: Think the biggest tech gains happen after an IPO? Click here to see why some investors are looking at opportunities before companies go public.

Some also warned about privacy concerns tied to internet-connected appliances, including cameras and remote monitoring features built into some smart refrigerators.

Others encouraged the tenant to disconnect the appliance from Wi-Fi entirely or to contact local housing authorities and tenant-rights groups.

“Subscriptions to use things you have bought (or rented) should be illegal,” one commenter wrote.

For the tenant, however, the issue wasn’t really about advanced technology.

“The sheer gall of these people to take a basic repair and turn it into a recurring revenue stream is disgusting,” they wrote.

For renters already stretched by rising housing costs, surprise monthly fees like this can add even more pressure to tight budgets — leading some consumers to explore ways to reduce or consolidate high-interest debt and lower their monthly payments.

Read Next: Demand for Faster Diagnostics Is Surging — NASA- and NIH-Supported Space-Tested System Targets At-Home Lab-Quality Blood Testing

Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

Rad AI

Immersed

Connect Invest

rHealth

rHealth is building a space-tested diagnostics platform designed to bring lab-quality blood testing closer to patients in minutes rather than weeks. Originally validated in collaboration with NASA for use aboard the International Space Station, the technology is now being adapted for at-home and point-of-care settings to address widespread delays in diagnostic access.

Backed by institutions including NASA and the NIH, rHealth is targeting the large global diagnostics market with a multi-test platform and a model built around devices, consumables, and software. With FDA registration in progress, the company is positioning itself as a potential shift toward faster, more decentralized healthcare testing.

Arrived

Masterworks

Public

Lightstone

AdviserMatch

Accredited Debt Relief

Image: Shutterstock