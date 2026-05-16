One empty Santa suit opened an unexpected holiday business.

The father-son duo made about $52,000 from Cameo in 2023, including $14,700 during Christmas week, according to documents reviewed by CNBC. The following season brought in more than $30,000 before the peak Christmas rush.

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The favor became more than a one-night rescue once Eddy bleached his long beard and put on the suit. Wearing the costume made him "feel like a superhero," he told CNBC.

That first party led to more local bookings at about $125 per hour. His schedule topped out at about five parties a day, with hours lost in Atlanta traffic traveling between events.

Cameo Turned A Local Gig Into A Scalable Business

Chris brought the Santa work onto Cameo in 2018 and now runs the day-to-day operation, handling requests, scripts and editing. Eddy records the videos from his living room, in front of a fireplace lined with nutcrackers and garland, using a ring light, a stand and an iPhone 13 Pro Max, CNBC reported.

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During peak season, Eddy records up to 20 videos per hour and works as many as 10 hours a day. Chris spends about five additional hours managing orders and preparing clips.

After Cameo takes its 25% cut, the pair earn about $26.25 per video. At that rate, earnings can reach roughly $525 per hour, with the two splitting earnings roughly 60-40.

"He's the colonel, I'm the Elvis," Eddy said.

The $80 Belt That Outlasted The Hustle

Eddy did not need a major investment to get started. He bought a $550 Santa suit and paid $80 for a custom belt with a four-inch brass buckle made by a local jeweler.

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Decades later, that custom belt is still part of his Santa look. He keeps several jackets and pants in rotation and buys replacement pieces for about $40 each at discount stores.

A Side Hustle That Doesn't Stay Personal

The extra income has changed how the family handles holiday spending. Chris told CNBC they can buy gifts, make plans or help someone without second-guessing every dollar.

"I've always been frugal, but this has made loosen up a little more," Eddy said. "I always leave big tips when I go out to eat."

A side hustle like this can be fun income, but it also adds complexity once it sits alongside Social Security, withdrawals, and taxes in retirement. Small shifts in timing or tax treatment can change how far your savings last.

That's where a financial adviser can help pull everything into one plan—so extra income is used intentionally.

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