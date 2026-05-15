Don't Toss That Receipt! The IRS Audit Risk HSA Investors Overlook

A growing chorus of financial planners warns that the most popular strategy to maximize health savings accounts — reimbursing yourself decades down the line — is creating a ticking time bomb of unorganized paperwork that could trigger severe IRS penalties, according to CNBC.

Long a favorite wealth-building vehicle, HSAs offer a triple-tax advantage: Contributions are tax-deductible, account growth is tax-free, and withdrawals remain untaxed if they are used for qualified medical expenses.

To exploit this, wealth managers frequently advocate paying out of pocket for medical expenses today, leaving your HSA funds invested in the stock market to compound, and reimbursing yourself years — or even decades — later.

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But financial experts warn that this loophole comes with a massive catch: a lifetime of record-keeping.

The Decadeslong Record-Keeping Trap

"People are simply not organized and won't keep detailed records so [that] if the IRS comes knocking, it'll be audit proof for them, for decades," said Ryan Greiser, a certified financial planner and co-founder of financial advisory firm Opulus.

While HSA administrators rarely demand proof of eligibility when processing a withdrawal, the IRS certainly will during an audit, Carolyn McClanahan, a CFP and founder of Life Planning Partners in Jacksonville, Florida, told CNBC.

If a taxpayer cannot produce a legible receipt for a decades-old medical bill, the withdrawal is reclassified as taxable income and slashed with a steep 20% penalty, according to the IRS.

Even worse, the timeline for an audit doesn't begin when the doctor's visit occurs.

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If a 30-year-old worker incurs a medical expense, pays out of pocket and waits until age 60 to reimburse themselves from their HSA, the IRS's three-year statute of limitations for an audit only begins at age 60, Greiser told CNBC. Consequently, the taxpayer must preserve the original receipt for at least 33 years.

If the IRS suspects a substantial error or fraud, the audit window can extend to six years or remain open indefinitely.

A Ballooning Asset Class

The administrative headache is colliding with a surge in HSA adoption — more than 4 million people had HSA accounts greater than $10,000 in 2025, according to HSA investment provider Devenir.

According to Devenir, total HSA assets swelled to $174 billion by the end of 2025, up from just $30 billion a decade earlier.

About half of those assets — $85 billion — are invested in the market rather than sitting in cash. The shift is driven by the steady rise of high-deductible health plans, which were offered by 31% of employers in 2025, according to healthcare research nonprofit KFF.

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How to Protect Your Portfolio

For investors committed to compounding their HSA dollars, experts suggest moving away from physical paper because thermal receipts can fade to blank over time.

McClanahan told CNBC that recommends immediately scanning medical bills, pharmacy receipts and insurance explanation of benefits statements into secure digital folders backed up by a tracking spreadsheet.

For those who lack the organizational discipline to manage a digital archive for the next quarter-century, Greiser told CNBC that his advice is to "Forget the audit risk and organizational risk, and just use it as you go."

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