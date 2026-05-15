Still, she made clear that family time comes without pressure.

"I'm always here for them, ready with advice, support or a listening ear," Maye said. "But I never demand their time."

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A Garage Full Of Boxes Beat A Long Hotel Drive

That same easygoing attitude apparently extends to sleeping arrangements too. "I could sleep in a hotel 45 minutes away, or in his garage," Maye told E! News in an interview last year while recalling visits to Elon during his earlier SpaceX days in California.

"He had a single bed there. And everybody says, ‘Oh, was it fabulous?' I said, ‘No, there were boxes. It's a garage. There were boxes.' I would rather sleep on a single bed rather than at a hotel 45 minutes away. There's no point in visiting then."

The setup was not exactly what most people picture when they think of a billionaire's family. But Maye made clear convenience mattered more than luxury.

She also said this was hardly the first time she had made a garage work as a guest room.

"When my mom had a home in Canada, she had a garage as well and didn't have a spare room for me," Maye said. "So I sleep in the garage every time I visit her, I just put a bed in it."

Then came the line that summed up her approach to family visits: "I couch surf, whatever's available. I'd rather see my kids and grandkids than be in comfort."

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Elon's Tiny Home Fit His Minimalist Lifestyle

While Elon has become known for his immense wealth through Tesla and SpaceX, he has also spent years talking about living with fewer physical possessions.

"My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica/Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It’s kinda awesome though," he wrote on X in 2021.

He later joked that upgrades pushed the value closer to $69,000.

The compact Texas home became part of Elon's broader minimalist phase after he sold much of his California real estate portfolio between 2020 and 2021. Texas later became even more central to SpaceX operations as Starbase evolved into a growing company town tied to rocket launches and development.

For Maye, though, the story never really seemed to be about real estate or luxury. A single bed in a garage full of boxes was good enough if it meant spending more time with her son and grandchildren.

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rHealth is building a space-tested diagnostics platform designed to bring lab-quality blood testing closer to patients in minutes rather than weeks. Originally validated in collaboration with NASA for use aboard the International Space Station, the technology is now being adapted for at-home and point-of-care settings to address widespread delays in diagnostic access.

Backed by institutions including NASA and the NIH, rHealth is targeting the large global diagnostics market with a multi-test platform and a model built around devices, consumables, and software. With FDA registration in progress, the company is positioning itself as a potential shift toward faster, more decentralized healthcare testing.

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