In a post on Reddit, a self-described "comfortable" Boomer father shared his family's financial standoff after years of supporting his youngest son through college finally collided with a spending habit that moved faster than common sense.

"My wife and I both work well-paying jobs, so we are comfortable if not exorbitantly wealthy," the father wrote. "We are smart with our money and invest it well, and have tried to teach our kids to do the same."

According to the father, the couple raised three children. The two oldest, ages 27 and 24, became financially stable adults who understood budgeting and limits. Their youngest son, however, turned every financial boundary into a negotiation.

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‘Boys Weekends' Became A Constant Fight

The father said he and his wife covered their son's tuition, fees, rent, and a controlled spending allowance while he finished college. Unlike his siblings, the 21-year-old regularly burned through the money on partying and trips with friends.

"He frequently uses up his money on partying and ‘boys weekends,' and is constantly asking for more," the father wrote. "He feels that it is unfair that we should restrict his spending when we are as well-off as we are."

The parents tried multiple times to help him budget better and understand how to manage money responsibly. When they suggested getting a part-time job for extra spending cash, the conversation exploded.

"When we suggested that he get a part-time job if he wanted to spend more, he was very angry with us and accused us of being stingy and cruel," the father wrote.

Then came the moment that completely changed the situation.

Last fall, the son used one of his father's credit cards to buy what the father described as huge amounts of alcohol for a house party. When confronted, the son insisted it was an accident.

The parents did not buy the explanation.

"His card is red. Mine is blue," the father wrote.

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The $9,000 Bill Landed Three Months Later

After the credit card incident, the couple stopped giving their son spending money altogether, though they continued paying tuition, housing, and school-related costs. The father said the son reacted furiously and barely spoke to them afterward.

"Christmas was tense," he wrote.

Months later, the son returned with another financial mess.

According to the father, the son removed his parents from his bank account and was encouraged by the bank to apply for a credit card to start building credit. Instead, he managed to rack up nearly $9,000 in debt in roughly three months despite not having a job.

"He told us he had just planned to get a job and ‘pay it off later,'" the father wrote.

Now the parents are split over whether rescuing him would help or hurt him more.

The father said he is "dead set against paying it" because he believes his son has repeatedly ignored financial advice and expects his parents to keep cleaning up the fallout. His wife believes paying the balance themselves and having him repay them with lower interest could teach responsibility without burying him financially before graduation.

Paying The Debt Would Make Things Worse

A large number of commenters sided with the father, arguing that the issue was not simply the $9,000 balance but the pattern surrounding it.

Several pointed to the stolen credit card, the partying, and the fact that the son only reconnected with his parents once he needed money again.

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Others argued that paying the debt could teach the wrong lesson entirely: that every reckless decision eventually comes with a family-funded escape hatch.

Still, the father's dilemma is not entirely black and white. Credit card debt at 21 years old can spiral quickly, especially with interest rates that often climb well past 20%. Carrying that balance while trying to start adult life could damage his credit and create years of financial stress.

At the same time, many commenters believed shielding him from consequences now could create something even more expensive later: a grown adult who never learns the difference between support and unlimited access to someone else's wallet.

The son may call his father “stingy,” but he's about to find out that a debt collector is much crueler. If he wants to keep the “boys weekends” going, he'll need to stop looking for his father’s blue card and start looking for a job.

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