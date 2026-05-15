Smart, Not Scared — How Risk-Appropriate Investing Leads To Better Returns For Women

A growing body of data is dismantling the long-held stereotype that women are risk-averse.

Instead, studies show that women are not afraid of risk but rather are "risk-appropriate," Women's World Banking President and CEO Mary Ellen Iskenderian told CNBC in April.

According to a 2025 study by McKinsey & Co., women tend to prioritize long-term financial security by choosing cautious, stable investments.

By taking a disciplined, analytical and highly structured approach to their portfolios, women are consistently outperforming men when it comes to investing.

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"Ideas like risk-averse have become very gendered," Iskenderian told CNBC. "Because a woman might not have the same risk profile, that doesn't make her averse, it makes her smart."

Rather than trading frequently, which can diminish a portfolio's performance, women are more likely to adopt a steady, buy-and-hold strategy. In periods of extreme market volatility, this calculated approach acts as a portfolio shield.

Perception vs. Reality: The Structural Shift

The traditional financial industry has often mischaracterized women's investment habits.

Although women have been thought of as "emotional" decision makers, they actually are more likely to perform thorough up-front research and stick to a plan than make impulsive decisions, Alex Roca, host of Fidelity's Women Talk Money initiative and a certified financial planner, told CNBC.

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Instead of being passive observers, women maintain their portfolio allocations, avoiding the frequent, costly trading that erodes returns.

Frequent trading and attempts to time the market notoriously stunt long-term investment performance. By maintaining their asset allocations and resisting the urge to over-trade, women bypass the costly transaction fees and poorly timed market exits that plague more aggressive, high-turnover investors.

"They are making a plan and sticking to that plan," Roca said.

The Power of the Shift — $34 Trillion on the Move

This disciplined approach is no longer a niche investment style — it's becoming the dominant force in the market. By 2030, a demographic shift will result in women controlling about $34 trillion of all private wealth in the U.S., according to Wells Fargo.

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As women assume control of this capital, they are demanding a shift in how financial advice is delivered and expect advisers to match their level of preparation and long-term planning.

Iskenderian said women should leverage their growing economic power when choosing financial professionals.

"I would advise any woman to throw her weight around," she told CNBC. "Throw your assets around."

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