Think Twice Before You Make A Cash Offer On That Home — Your Money May Be Better Off Invested

With mortgage rates hovering near 6.5%, making a cash offer to purchase a home may seem like the best option. You avoid costly debt, plus an all-cash offer may help you beat out other buyers and speed up the buying process.

But forgoing a mortgage may not make the most financial sense for every situation, even if the funds are readily available, according to Fidelity Investments.

From staying invested to getting a potential tax break, here's why Fidelity wants you to think twice before buying a home with cash.

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Staying Invested

If some or all of the money you need to purchase your new home is invested, selling the assets could trigger a capital gains tax event. That occurs when you sell an asset for more than its original purchase price.

Not only will you have to pay as much as 20% for long-term gains or as much as 37% for short-term gains in taxes on the profit, but it could push you into a higher income tax bracket.

Plus whatever you withdraw from your investment accounts means less money growing and compounding. If you are nearing retirement and withdraw the money in a down market, it could lower your balance later on.

"Volatile markets can make for an inopportune time to sell," said Michelle Caffrey, an advanced planner with Fidelity.

If you think the money will earn more invested than the interest rate on a mortgage, that's another reason to leave your money in the market and consider a loan, reports Fidelity. It also helps you maintain liquidity if you need to spend money on renovations or to buy furniture for your new home.

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Tax Breaks For Having A Mortgage

Another potential benefit of having a mortgage is that you can write off the interest you pay on the loan thanks to the mortgage interest deduction.

For mortgages of up to $750,000 you can deduct your mortgage interest granted you itemize instead of taking the standard deduction which for the 2026 tax year is $15,750 for single taxpayers and $31,500 for married couples filing jointly, according to the IRS.

This lowers your overall taxable income because every dollar of interest deducted reduces the portion of your income the IRS can tax.

Deciding whether to pay cash or keep money invested often depends on factors like taxes, retirement timelines, liquidity needs and long-term market expectations — which is why some higher-net-worth buyers work with financial advisors to model different scenarios before making a major housing decision.

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