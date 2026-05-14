Last month on TikTok, Cardone posted a blunt breakdown of how quickly high income can disappear in a high-cost state. The caption read: "$400K is not enough money."

"If you live in the state of California, 400 grand is really 260," Cardone said. "And after the cost of living, electricity, taxes, insurance, etc., you're probably down to 100,000. And 100 grand today in this country — in almost any place except maybe rural Midwest — it's not a lot of money."

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The video included a chart comparing different income levels in California and how taxes can dramatically reduce take-home money before everyday expenses even enter the picture. Cardone's core argument was simple: what looks wealthy on paper can feel very different after housing, insurance, utilities and other costs begin stacking up.

California's Numbers Tell A Different Story

The broader statistics help explain why Cardone's comments sparked debate.

California's overall cost-of-living index sits around 137, meaning costs are roughly 42% higher than the national average, according to GoBankingRates. Housing prices are especially punishing, with housing costs nearly double U.S. averages in many parts of the state. Utilities also run significantly higher than much of the country.

Meanwhile, annual household expenditures in California average roughly $107,000, well above national norms.

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The state's median household income hovers around $100,000, meaning Cardone's "you're down to 100 grand" comment lands surprisingly close to what many California households already bring in before expenses.

Even earning $400,000 places households in rare territory. Only about 6% of California households reach that income level. But high taxes, insurance premiums, housing costs and general living expenses can narrow the lifestyle gap faster than many people expect.

Where $100K Still Carries Real Weight

Cardone's "except maybe rural Midwest" comment also lines up with broader cost-of-living data.

States like Oklahoma, Mississippi, Kansas and Iowa carry cost-of-living indexes closer to 84 through 90, far below California levels. In practical terms, $100,000 in those areas often stretches much further than it does in coastal California cities.

A six-figure income in lower-cost regions may support homeownership, retirement contributions, vacations and discretionary spending with considerably more breathing room. Housing prices alone can look dramatically different, with homes in some Midwest markets selling for a fraction of California prices.

That contrast has also pushed some investors toward alternative ways to gain exposure to real estate without taking on the full burden of direct property ownership.

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Bigger Salaries No Longer Guarantee Financial Comfort

Cardone's TikTok resonated because it tapped into a growing frustration shared by many higher earners. Inflation, taxes and housing costs have changed what "comfortable" looks like in expensive parts of the country.

For some households, $100,000 still represents financial stability. For others living in high-cost states, it may feel closer to maintaining ground than building lasting wealth.

That is one reason more households are paying closer attention to investing, budgeting and additional income opportunities rather than relying entirely on salary growth alone. Consulting a financial advisor can help determine whether savings, investment strategies and long-term financial goals are actually aligned.

Whether Cardone's comments sound realistic or wildly out of touch likely depends on where someone lives and how much they spend. But the reaction to the video highlights a larger reality facing many people today: headline salaries do not always translate into peace of mind anymore.

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