Only 39% Of Consumers Trust AI For Purchases, Yet Starbucks Is Using ChatGPT To Pick Your Next Drink

Starbucks is testing a beta app inside ChatGPT that recommends drinks based on prompts and photos. The feature allows users to discover drinks inside ChatGPT before completing orders through Starbucks' app or website, the company said.

Don't Miss:

Starbucks Brings Drink Discovery Into ChatGPT

Users can enter prompts describing what they feel like drinking or upload images that reflect a mood, outfit or surroundings. The system then generates drink suggestions based on those inputs.

The beta builds on Starbucks' existing drink-discovery features, including Trending Beverages and Secret Menu tools.

Once a drink is selected, users can customize it and choose a store.

Trending: The Smartphone Disruptor Turning App Time Into Income Opens $0.50/Share Pre-IPO Round With Limited Bonus Share Access

A Menu Built For Personalization

The feature lands as Starbucks continues testing ways to make ordering more personal without forcing customers to scroll through the menu. Starbucks Senior Vice President of Digital and Loyalty Paul Riedel recently said the beta app aims to meet customers "right in that moment of inspiration."

Shoppers Want Control When AI Suggests

The same Harris Poll research found that only 34% of Americans are comfortable with AI-driven purchasing for larger items.

It also found that 75% would trust AI shopping less if recommendations were influenced by sponsored placements, while 73% of consumers say being an informed shopper matters more than it did a year ago.

As AI becomes more embedded into everyday consumer experiences, some investors are also looking at companies building next-generation computing and productivity platforms around immersive digital environments and AI-driven workflows.

Read Next:

Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

Connect Invest

Mode Mobile

rHealth

rHealth is building a space-tested diagnostics platform designed to bring lab-quality blood testing closer to patients in minutes rather than weeks. Originally validated in collaboration with NASA for use aboard the International Space Station, the technology is now being adapted for at-home and point-of-care settings to address widespread delays in diagnostic access.

Backed by institutions including NASA and the NIH, rHealth is targeting the large global diagnostics market with a multi-test platform and a model built around devices, consumables, and software. With FDA registration in progress, the company is positioning itself as a potential shift toward faster, more decentralized healthcare testing.

Direxion

Immersed

Arrived

Masterworks

Public

AdviserMatch

Accredited Debt Relief

Finance Advisors

Image: Shutterstock