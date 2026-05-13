Sen. Elizabeth Warren Slams Meta For 'Lack Of Transparency' Over Stablecoin Payments Push

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is pressing Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) for more details about its stablecoin creator payment plans, raising concerns about potential risks.

"The lack of transparency regarding the details of Meta’s stablecoin-related plans is deeply troubling," Warren said in a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg dated May 6, warning the plans "could have serious implications for competition, privacy, the integrity of our payments system, and financial stability."

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Warren, the ranking member of the Senate Banking Committee, said Congress must understand Meta’s plans as it considers cryptocurrency market structure legislation. The Clarity Act bill is scheduled for a vote by the committee soon.

Warren asked Meta about privacy guardrails, illicit finance controls and whether there is any profit-sharing agreement with the third-party stablecoin issuer.

Warren also asked if Meta has decided on a stablecoin.

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Warren and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) in a 2025 letter to Zuckerberg over reported Meta stablecoin plans warned about the volatility of stablecoins, citing a 2023 USDC depegging event following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, which held some of the token’s reserves.

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