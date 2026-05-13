One beginner investor thought they were doing everything right. They opened a Roth IRA in 2017, made weekly contributions without fail and assumed the brokerage firm was automatically investing the money for retirement.

Years later, they discovered the account had mostly just been sitting in cash.

“For almost 4 years, my money just sat there in cash. No growth. Nothing,” the person wrote in a recent post on Reddit’s r/RothIRA forum that quickly gained attention from others who admitted they had made similar mistakes.

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The poster explained that they didn’t realize an IRA itself isn’t an investment. Instead, it’s simply an account that holds investments. After money is deposited, the account owner still has to choose where to put it, whether that’s stocks, ETFs, mutual funds or index funds.

Many Investors Said They Made The Same Mistake

One commenter said their father unknowingly kept his retirement savings entirely in bonds for more than 20 years and “lost out on millions just from never bothering to look into where that money is being invested.”

Another person admitted they left retirement money sitting idle for years before realizing something was wrong. Others shared stories about relatives, military workers and coworkers who accidentally kept their retirement savings in cash or ultra-conservative funds that barely grew.

“I did the exact same thing,” one commenter wrote.

Another added: “I know so many people who have accidentally made this error.”

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Several people blamed the problem on poor financial education in schools. “Financial literacy is woefully undertaught in schools, or not at all,” one commenter wrote.

The original poster said they genuinely believed the IRA worked more like a savings account.

“I was young, I wasn’t following the market,” they said. “I didn’t even know IRA invested in the market. Thought it was something similar to a savings account.”

Debate Over Advisors, Index Funds And Stock Picking

The thread eventually turned into a broader debate about how beginners should invest once their money is actually in the market.

Many commenters urged new investors to keep things simple with broad index funds instead of trying to pick individual stocks.

“The trick to making money in the markets is achieving average returns for an above-average amount of time,” one investor wrote.

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Others said beginners who don’t fully understand investing may benefit from using a financial planner or advisor instead of trying to pick individual stocks on their own.

Still, many focused less on criticizing the mistake and more on encouraging beginners to learn from it.

“The important thing is that you figured it out and are now in the market,” one person wrote.

The original poster agreed and said they shared the story mainly to help newer investors avoid making the same costly mistake.

“If you’re new, double-check your account,” they wrote. “Make sure your contributions are actually invested.”

Mistakes like this are more common than many investors realize, especially among beginners setting up retirement accounts for the first time. Some investors choose to work with a fiduciary adviser to help ensure their contributions are properly invested and diversified from the start.

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