A nurse who has already paid off $83,000 in student loans says the emotional and physical toll of aggressively attacking her remaining debt is starting to affect her relationship.

During a recent live on-stage episode of “The Ramsey Show,” Norah explained that she has $76,000 left to pay and is working nonstop overtime shifts to become debt-free by December 2027.

Burnout Starts To Set In

“I’m a nurse feeling burnt out from working so much overtime,” she said, adding that nearly her entire paycheck goes toward student loans.

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While the financial progress has been significant, the pace is becoming difficult to maintain. Norah admitted her partner doesn’t understand why she’s putting so much money toward debt instead of simply making minimum payments and saving the rest.

“My whole check goes towards this,” she said. “He doesn’t understand why not just pay the minimum and just save the rest?”

When host Ken Coleman asked whether she had walked her partner through Dave Ramsey‘s Baby Steps plan, Norah laughed and revealed the bigger issue.

“He thinks it’s a cult,” she said.

The comment drew laughter from the crowd, with Coleman joking, “It’s not our fault. It’s the way you people act.”

Still, the conversation quickly shifted toward a more serious discussion about burnout, relationships and sustainability.

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Coleman praised Norah’s discipline but warned that pushing too hard can come at a cost.

“You have to listen to your heart, and you have to listen to your mind and you have to listen to your body,” he told her. “You aren’t all of a sudden a bad, lazy fake-gazelle intense person who’s not worthy of the Baby Steps if you have to dial it back a little bit.” Slowing down temporarily doesn’t erase progress.

Debt Freedom Vs. Personal Well-Being

Co-host Rachel Cruze suggested Norah build recovery periods into her debt payoff journey, including taking one or two months off from overtime work.

“It’s amazing what two months would do if you’re like, ‘Okay, I’m not going to work extra for two months,'” Cruze said.

She also suggested milestone-based breaks, such as pausing once certain debt balances are reached.

“Once I reach $50,000 left, I’m going to take a breather,” Cruze said, describing how some people mentally manage long payoff journeys.

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While Ramsey often promotes intense debt payoff strategies, many people take years to fully eliminate debt.

Cruze focused more heavily on the emotional side of the situation, especially the lack of support Norah feels from her partner. “I don’t want this to be a point of tension for you guys because you feel like you are working your butt off and no one sees you in it,” she said.

Co-host George Kamel closed the segment by encouraging Norah to release some of the pressure she has placed on herself.

“Just calculate and go, ‘Okay, I’m going to pay it off April of 2028 instead of December of 2027 if I slow this down,” he said. “And I think that’ll help you realize, okay, it’s an extra few months until I’m debt-free.”

Stories like this highlight how aggressively paying down debt can sometimes create financial and emotional strain, even for highly disciplined earners. Some consumers choose to work with a financial adviser to help balance debt repayment goals with long-term financial stability and lifestyle sustainability.

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