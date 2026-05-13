A small business owner who thought they had built a successful online side hustle says they were blindsided after discovering they may owe roughly $28,000 in back sales taxes, penalties and interest across 12 states.

The Numbers Don’t Add Up?

“Felt like I was killing it, first real business ever,” the seller wrote. “Never thought about sales tax.”

Don't Miss:

The poster said they assumed they were safe because they operated out of California while using a Texas-based printer for fulfillment. They kept filing personal income taxes normally while ignoring sales tax settings inside Shopify.

But things changed when an accountant reviewed Stripe payment reports while preparing tax returns. “He pulls my Stripe reports and his face goes white,” they said.

“Turns out I hit economic nexus in 12 states last year alone,” the seller wrote. “Smashed it in places like Texas, New York, Florida without collecting a dime.”

Their accountant estimated roughly $28,000 in liabilities while the business account only had $12,000 left.

However, many commenters quickly questioned whether the numbers actually made sense.

“How could you have economic nexus in 12 states with only 50k of sales?” one commenter asked.

Others pointed out that states like Texas and New York have very high economic nexus thresholds, often requiring around $500,000 in annual in-state sales before businesses are required to collect sales tax.

Trending: Earn While You Scroll: The Deloitte-Ranked #1 Software Company Growing 32,481% Is Opening Its $0.50/Share Round to Investors

“This math isn’t mathing,” another commenter wrote.

Several tax professionals in the thread suggested the seller may have misunderstood how marketplace platforms like Etsy work.

“Either you or your accountant is confused,” one commenter added. “Etsy is the entity, and Etsy collects and remits all sales tax. Etsy is the one who has reached Nexus, not you.”

Tax Professionals Recommend A Second Opinion

A number of accountants and sales tax specialists encouraged the seller to consult someone who specifically handles multistate sales tax compliance instead of relying on a general CPA.

“You need to get a sales tax specialist to look at your case,” one commenter wrote.

Another licensed CPA who works on multi-state tax cleanup cases explained that the seller’s actual exposure could depend heavily on how much revenue came directly through Shopify versus Etsy.

“Marketplace facilitator rules – Etsy collects on your behalf in most states, which usually wipes your direct liability there,” the CPA wrote.

See Also: What If Your Investment Income Didn't Rely Entirely on Market Swings? Some Investors Are Taking a Different Approach

The conversation eventually turned into a bigger discussion about how confusing online sales taxes have become for small business owners as more states started enforcing stricter “economic nexus” rules in recent years.

Many Shopify sellers said they didn’t realize at first that they had to turn on sales tax settings themselves and only figured it out later after their businesses started growing.

Others warned that even if the numbers were exaggerated, business owners should still take compliance seriously.

“The key is not to sit on it because these balances can grow pretty fast with penalties and interest over time,” one commenter wrote.

As online businesses scale, navigating multi-state tax rules and marketplace obligations has become increasingly complex. Some small business owners turn to financial advisers and tax professionals to help ensure compliance and avoid unexpected liabilities tied to rapid growth.

Read Next: This Jeff Bezos-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, with minimum investments as low as $100.

Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

Connect Invest

Mode Mobile

rHealth

rHealth is building a space-tested diagnostics platform designed to bring lab-quality blood testing closer to patients in minutes rather than weeks. Originally validated in collaboration with NASA for use aboard the International Space Station, the technology is now being adapted for at-home and point-of-care settings to address widespread delays in diagnostic access.

Backed by institutions including NASA and the NIH, rHealth is targeting the large global diagnostics market with a multi-test platform and a model built around devices, consumables, and software. With FDA registration in progress, the company is positioning itself as a potential shift toward faster, more decentralized healthcare testing.

Direxion

Immersed

Arrived

Masterworks

Public

AdviserMatch

Accredited Debt Relief

Finance Advisors

Image: Shutterstock