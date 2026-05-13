Why Wolfers Says Wealthy Americans Are Still Spending

During a recent appearance on MS NOW, Wolfers argued that inflation, tariffs and rising energy costs are hitting middle- and working-class Americans far harder than wealthy households.

“High-income people are being well treated right now,” he said, adding that wealthier Americans continue benefiting from the Trump tax cuts because those provisions were made permanent.

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“You know what working and middle-class Americans got instead?” Wolfers asked. “They got a series of gimmicks. No tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on social security.”

“Those gimmicks last until the 2028 election and then they’re gone forever,” he added.

Wolfers also said that tariffs act as a regressive tax because lower-income households spend a larger share of their income on everyday goods.

“Tariffs are a much bigger tax on working-class Americans than richer Americans,” he said. “They’re a consumption tax.”

The discussion took place as Americans continue dealing with elevated costs for gasoline, groceries, health care and electricity.

Former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) told MS NOW that the economic uncertainty created by tariffs has frozen investment decisions for many businesses.

“So many companies are paralyzed, afraid to make investments because of the on-again off-again nature of those tariffs,” Dent said.

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Rising Oil Prices And The ‘Iran Tax’

Wolfers said rising oil prices create far broader economic damage than just higher prices at the gas pump.

“Oil is an important input to the economy,” he said. “It’s part of transportation. It’s part of plastics. It’s part of fertilizer.”

He explained that higher oil prices ripple throughout the economy because shipping companies, trucking firms and farms all face higher operating costs.

Wolfers also connected the growing geopolitical tensions with higher long-term costs for American households.

Referring to a White House military spending request for an additional $600 billion next year, Wolfers estimated the added spending could eventually cost Americans thousands of dollars per household.

“So effectively, the president has said, ‘I believe that my foreign incursion is going to cost a typical American household $4,000 per year,'” Wolfers said. “So, over the next decade, add that up, that’s $40,000.”

Dent also pushed back on Trump’s recent comments suggesting gasoline prices could quickly fall after the conflict ends.

“They won’t come down as fast as they went up,” Dent said.

As macroeconomic conditions become more complex and uneven across the economy, some investors are turning to leveraged and thematic ETFs as a way to express short-term views on inflation, energy prices and broader market volatility.

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