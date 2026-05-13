White House Mulls Executive Order To Vet New AI Models Before They Are Released

President Donald Trump is considering issuing an executive order that would place oversight on new AI models, according to National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett.

In an interview on Fox on Wednesday, Hassett said the process would be similar to how drugs are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"We're studying possibly an executive order to give a clear roadmap to everybody about how this is going to go," Hassett said.

According to Hassett, future AI models should go through a process before they are released to ensure they are safe, similar to how drugs are vetted by the FDA. "It is incumbent on us to build a system so the U.S. can be the leader of AI and safe at the same time,"he said.

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A Reversal For Trump

Trump's potential move to place oversight on AI would be a big reversal in his approach since returning to the White House off. Trump has been a huge proponent of the technology, saying it is vital to maintain a competitive edge over China.

Trump in December rolled back a Biden administration rule that required some AI developers to conduct safety tests and report the results to the U.S. government.

But with public concerns rising over the threat AI poses to jobs, the environment, mental health and privacy, Trump is finding himself increasingly alone in his unwavering support of AI, according to the New York Times, which was first to report the potential executive order.

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A Pew Research Center survey from last year that found half of Republicans and Democrats were more concerned than excited about AI usage in daily life.

Also weighing on the decision to intervene, The Times reported, was the recent announcement by Anthropic that its new AI model Mythos, which it didn't release to the public, is so adept at identifying security flaws in software that it could lead to massive cyberattacks.

If a devastating AI cyberattack were to occur, the Times reported the White House doesn't want to be on the receiving end of any political repercussions.

An Early Piece Of The Pie

In addition to ensuring AI models are safe, the White House wants to review new models to see if they can be useful to the Pentagon and intelligence agencies, the Times said.

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Some of the officials want the review system to give the government first dibs on AI models, although that wouldn't preclude the companies from releasing them to the public, the report said.

The potential shift out of the White House is causing confusion among some tech executives who argue too much oversight could slow innovation in the U.S. against China, the Times reported.

The executives also don't agree on the oversight approach the U.S. should take. A White House official reportedly told the Times Trump would make any policy announcement himself.

As AI regulation evolves and major tech companies face potential new oversight requirements, some investors are turning to platforms that make it easier to invest in curated baskets of technology and innovation-focused companies shaping the future of AI.

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