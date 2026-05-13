The Trump family is not walking away from the World Liberty Financial decentralized finance project and the project is not collapsing, Donald Trump Jr. has reportedly said.

"Just because they say it doesn't mean it's true," CoinDesk quoted Trump Jr. as saying on May 7 at the Consensus 2026 cryptocurrency conference in Miami in response to a question about speculation that the Trump family is distancing itself from the project.

The speculation that circulated last month on X came after the team page was removed from the project’s website.

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"Narratives get created," Trump Jr. reportedly said. "They're driven, and they're bot-farm based."

Meanwhile, World Liberty Financial CEO Zach Witkoff also on the panel said that Trump Jr. and Eric Trump had not abandoned the project, according to CoinDesk. Witkoff framed the removal of the project’s team page as a brief website change.

As of last check, however, the WLFI team page remains down.

Trump and Witkoff’s remarks come even as World Liberty Financial is locked in a tense legal battle with its one-time biggest investor, cryptocurrency billionaire Justin Sun.

The Tron blockchain founder sued World Liberty Financial in California last month, accusing the project of unfairly freezing his tokens and attempting to coerce him into making further investments.

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World Liberty Financial filed a countersuit against Sun earlier this month, accusing him of defamation and tanking the price of the project’s WLFI token.

“We wouldn’t have filed if we didn’t have the receipts,” Witkoff reportedly said at Consensus.

WLFI was most recently trading around $0.08, down nearly 80% from its record price of $0.33 reached in September.

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rHealth is building a space-tested diagnostics platform designed to bring lab-quality blood testing closer to patients in minutes rather than weeks. Originally validated in collaboration with NASA for use aboard the International Space Station, the technology is now being adapted for at-home and point-of-care settings to address widespread delays in diagnostic access.

Backed by institutions including NASA and the NIH, rHealth is targeting the large global diagnostics market with a multi-test platform and a model built around devices, consumables, and software. With FDA registration in progress, the company is positioning itself as a potential shift toward faster, more decentralized healthcare testing.

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